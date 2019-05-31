Bexhill Labour councillors meet with MP to discuss town’s issues

Bexhill’s newly-elected Labour councillors met with Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman to discuss some of the issues in their wards.

Christine Bayliss and Paul Courtel – who represent Bexhill Central – and Bexhill Sidley councillor Sam Coleman raised several issues including their campaign to save the local children’s centres from potential closure during the meeting on May 24.

The three councillors and Mr Merriman agreed to work together to ensure more affordable homes are available to rent or buy as well as pushing to increase the amount of social housing in the district. The three councillors agreed to look at speeding up the planning process so that enough new housing can be built to cope with the current demand.

After the meeting, councillor Sam Coleman said: “I am pleased Huw has affirmed his support for acquiring Gulliver’s Sports Ground and returning it to a sports and social club.

“Huw also agreed that the plans for the Sidley recreation ground skate park need to go ahead as soon as possible. Huw and I will be working closely on these issues as well as reviving the Bexhill Youth Council, which is already underway.”

The councillors raised issues involving delays to Personal Independence Payments and Universal Credit.

Councillor Paul Courtel said: “Our MP has agreed to help resolve benefit issues on a case-by-case basis. I welcome his support as will the residents who have come to me with their issues.”

Mr Merriman said it was a pleasure to sit down with the new Labour councillors.

He added: “Once election time has passed, our community expect all of their elected representatives to work together. That very much fits in with my own approach and I am glad that Christine, Paul and Sam feel the same. I look forward to meeting with all of the council groups over the weeks to come.”

See more:

Hastings care home fire: pictures show extent of damage caused by fourth blaze

Owner of Hastings care home speaks out after fourth fire in a month

Footage shows ongoing fire at derelict Hastings care home