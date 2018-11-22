Brexit: Bexhill and Battle MP holding meetings on proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement

Bexhill and Battle MP, Huw Merriman is inviting constituents to a Brexit update and a chance to express views on the proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement.

This will be the third set of public meetings organised by the MP for constituents during the EU Referendum process.

The meetings will be held in Heathfield, Bexhill and Battle within the next two weeks, where Mr Merriman said he will be explaining the detail of the EU Withdrawal Agreement that was presented to Parliament last week.

The agreement sets out the Government’s preferred terms of exiting from the EU and the future basis for UK and EU citizens to trade, work, visit, study and reside once the UK leaves the EU.

This draft agreement will be voted for by MPs in Parliament in December and the MP said he wants to provide information so his constituents are kept informed.

Speaking at the launch of his presentations, Mr Merriman said: “During the referendum, I saw my role as providing balanced information to voters in order to help them with their decision.

“While the next set of votes will be for Parliament, I want to explain to constituents the content of the Withdrawal Agreement and the options before Parliament. I then want to hear opinions.

“I am not seeking to impart my views, I just want to explain the content and give constituents the chance to ask questions and have their say.

“I hope, regardless of how people voted back in June 2016, as many people come along to get the latest information.”

The first EU presentation will be held at St John’s Church in London Road, Bexhill on Thursday, November 29 from 7pm to 9pm.

There will then be one held at Heathfield Community Centre in Sheepsetting Lane, on Thursday, December 6 from 7pm to 9pm and finally a presentation at Battle Memorial Hall on Friday, December 7 from 7pm to 9pm.

These events are a first-come, first-seated arrangement with no need to pre-book.

Mr Merriman has also offered to explain more to employers in the Bexhill and Battle constituency, organisations, schools and groups should they wish for a more tailored, or in-depth, session.