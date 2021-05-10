Conservative Katy Bourne re-elected as Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner

Sussex PCC campaign to tackle crime affecting local businesses. Katy Bourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-200602-110103008

Voting took place on Thursday alongside the county council elections, with counting today (Monday May 10).

She said: “I’m really delighted and honoured to be re-elected by the people of Sussex and to represent them.

“We will continue with the work we have already been doing to recruit more police officers, because that’s what local people want, to continue developing our rural crime team, to continue developing our business crime team as well and I would also very much like to say a huge thank you to returning officer Geoff Raw and his amazing team of staff who you can hear downstairs packing away. It has been a very, very long day for all of them so a big thank you for all you have done for this.

“And also a huge thank you to my team. I would not be able to be here without them.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work first thing tomorrow to deliver for the people of Sussex.

“Lastly a big thank you to all my competitors as well, particularly to Paul who is the Labour candidate who has put up a great fight and it’s been an absolute pleasure to share the journey of the campaign with.”

Since no candidates polled above 50 per cent of first preference votes, it went to a run-off between the top two candidates Ms Bourne and Labour’s Paul Richards.

After the eliminated candidates’ second preferences were counted, Ms Bourne finished comfortably in first place and was then elected.

Full results: Jamie Bennett (Liberal Democrats) - 63,271 votes.

Kahina Suzanna Bouhassane (Green Party) - 60,781.

Katy Elizabeth Bourne (Conservative) - 214,523 (first preference votes) 30,287 (second preference votes), 244,810 (total votes)

Paul Adrian Richards (Labour and Co-operative Party) 84,736 (first preference votes), 43,523 (second preference), 128,259 (total votes).

Roy Thomas Williams (Independent) - 30,408.