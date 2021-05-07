Conservatives retain slender post-election majority at East Sussex County Council

New political map of East Sussex County Council

They now have 27 seats of a possible 50, with the Lib Dems now on 11, Labour having five, the Green Party on four, two Independent Democrats and one Independent.

In Eastbourne no divisions switched hands, while Hastings had only one change, with Julia Hilton taking a seat from Labour for the Greens.

Hours earlier she had secured the Greens a seat on Hastings Borough Council.

She will be joined at County Hall by fellow Greens Wendy Maples (Lewes), Johnny Denis (Ringmer and Lewes Bridge) and Georgia Taylor (Forest Row and Groombridge).

Although Labour will be disappointed at losing a seat in Hastings, the party gained two in the Lewes district, with Christine Sandra Robinson elected in Telscombe and Chris Collier in Peacehaven.

The Lib Dems remain the second largest party, making up for losing Ringmer and Lewes Bridge to the Greens, by gaining Hailsham Market from the Conservatives where Steve Murphy was elected.

There were several tight races, with Green Zoe Nicholson running Conservative Matthew Milligan close in Chailey, while Lib Dem Walter Partridge finished just behind Tory Johanna Howell in Crowborough North and Jarvis Brook.

The closest race was in Newhaven and Bishopstone where Lib Dem James MacCleary led Conservative Liz Boorman by just 16 votes.

Conservative Martin Kenward was 19 votes behind in Bexhill East, where independent Charles Clark was re-elected.

However fellow independent Deidre Earl-Williams lost her Bexhill West seat to Conservative challenger Nuala Geary.

Both Independent Democrats Stephen and Daniel Shing return with healthy majorities.

The Tories still have the numbers to form the council administration, with leader Keith Glazier likely to shuffle around his top team with two of his lead members not standing for re-election.

FULL RESULTS:

Eastbourne – Nine seats

Devonshire ward – Lib Dem HOLD

Antoniewski, Lukasz Andrzej – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 105

Hill, Sarah – Green Party: 253

Holt, Stephen – Liberal Democrats: 1,243

Shacklock, Jill Margaret – Labour Party: 453

Taylor, Nicholas Brian – The Conservative Party Candidate: 747

Hampden Park – Lib Dem HOLD

Davies, Lucette Mary – Independent: 158

Dixon, Susan Alison – Green Party: 169

Hussain, Mozmil – The Conservative Party Candidate: 717

Robinson, Margaret Elizabeth – Labour Party: 337

Swansborough, Colin Richard – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 956

Langney – Lib Dem HOLD

Dean, Graham Arthur – Labour Party: 136

Holloway, Christopher John – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 54

Lonsdale-O’Brien, Donna Michele – Green Party: 65

Shuttleworth, Alan – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,490

Small, David James Edward – The Conservative Party Candidate: 584

Meads – Con HOLD

Diplock, Peter Robert – Liberal Democrats: 1,552

Filby, Bill – Labour Party: 228

Forsyth, Dorothy Hilda – Green Party: 235

Mullens, Kayaking Kris – Reform UK: 95

Taylor, Barry Edward – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent: 1,770

Old Town – Lib Dem HOLD

Findon, Robert -The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,075

Henderson, Jo – Green Party: 332

Lambert, Jake Ethan – Labour Party: 445

Ungar, John Joseph – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,792

Ratton – Con HOLD

Atkins, Holly – Green Party: 138

Belsey, Colin Sidney – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,776

Burton, Helen Christina – Liberal Democrats: 1,027

Lambert, Wendy Elizabeth – Labour Party: 219

St Anthony’s – Lib Dem HOLD

Ansell, Nick – The Conservative Party Candidate: 961

Culshaw, Ian Derek – Labour Party: 188

Gayler, Becky – Green Party: 150

Horscroft, Colin Andrew – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 79

Tutt, David Owen – Liberal Democrat (Incumbent): 1,440

Sovereign – Con HOLD

Ballard, Kathy – Liberal Democrats: 998

Di Cara, Penny – The Conservative Party Candidate: 2,045

Garbutt, Ian Charles – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 107

Herbert, James Edward – Green Party: 149

Thorburn, Louis – Labour Party: 217

Upperton – Lib Dem HOLD

Bourne, Dashiell Edward – Reform UK: 58

Henderson, Nick Flat – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,110

Hough, Alexandra – Green Party: 284

Richards, Paul Adrian – Labour Party: 274

Rodohan, Pat – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,460

Sheehan, Amanda Jane – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 44

Hastings – Eight seats

Ashdown and Conquest – Con HOLD

GRIFFITHS Martin Paul – Liberal Democrats: 235

PRAGNELL Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent) – Winner. 1609

ROGERS Judy – Labour Party 629

SAUNDERS Christopher – Green Party 219

Baird and Ore – Con HOLD

HAY Alan – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,188

HOPE Daniel – Green Party: 268

ROARK Ali – Labour Party: 937

WAKEFORD Robert John – Liberal Democrats: 78

Braybrooke and Castle – Lab HOLD

DANIEL Godfrey – Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,633

FERNANDO Lucian – The Conservative Party Candidate: 766

HUNTER-BURBRIDGE Katy – Liberal Democrats: 201

PHILLIPS Sally – Green Party: 693

Central St Leonards and Gensing – Lab HOLD

DAVIS Kenneth George – Green Party: 832

MILTON Stephen Ludwig – Liberal Democrats: 203

WEBB Trevor Edward – Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,463

WILLIAMS Graeme – The Conservative Party Candidate: 757

Hollington and Wishing Tree – Lab HOLD

JONES Emlyn – Liberal Democrats: 101

MCCRAY Beccy – Green Party: 190

PATMORE Andy – The Conservative Party Candidate: 887

SCOTT Phil – Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,198

Maze Hill and West St Leonards – Con HOLD

BEAVER Matthew – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,447

HEFFERNAN Samuel – Green Party: 354

RAYMENT Stewart Gregory – Liberal Democrats: 179

SINDEN Nigel Colin – Labour Party: 707

Old Hastings and Tressell – GREEN Gain

ARCHBOLD Fiona -The Conservative Party Candidate: 757

COX Ruby – Labour Party: 1,013

HILTON Julia – Green Party: 1,125

SAUNDERS Gene – Liberal Democrats: 90

St Helens and Silverhill – Con HOLD

CAREY-STUART Dave – Green Party: 419

LLOYD Bob – Liberal Democrats:194

MARLOW-EASTWOOD Sorrell – The Conservative Party Candidate:1,591

O`CALLAGHAN Margi – Labour Party: 1,186

Lewes – Nine seats

Chailey – Con HOLD

Belcher, Nicholas George -Labour Party: 186

Dodd, Kizzi – Heritage Party – Free Speech and Liberty: 42

Fell-Rayner, Hazel Louise – Liberal Democrats: 623

Milligan, Matthew Peter John – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,627

Nicholson, Zoe – Green Party – Save our Green Space: 1,580

Lewes – Green GAIN

Charnock, David John Charles – The Conservative Party Candidate: 542

Hambly, Peter – Labour Party Candidate: 763

Maples, Wendy – Green Party: 2,030

Wood, Kate – Liberal Democrats: 1,345

Ringmer and Lewes Bridge – Green GAIN, Lib Dem Loss

Baah, Janet – Liberal Democrat: 1,159

Denis, Johnny – Green Party: 2,291

Sweeney, Danny -Labour and Co-operative Party: 240

Turner, Richard John – The Conservative Party Candidate: 844

Ouse Valley West and Downs – Lib Dem HOLD

Bradbury, Anthony – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,108

Hallett, David Michael – Labour Party Candidate: 209

Keene, Paul – Green Party: 285

Osborne, Sarah – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,671

Telscombe – Lab GAIN, Con LOSS

Ackroyd, Simon Marriot – Liberal Democrats: 199

Robinson, Christine Sandra – Labour Party: 1,426

Shuster, Anthony – Green Party: 189

Smith, Andy – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,354

Newhaven and Bishopstone – Lib Dem HOLD

Boorman, Liz – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,235

MacCleary, James Neville -Liberal Democrats: 1,251

O’Brien, Emily – Green Party: 223

Sammarco, Elaine Susan – Labour Party Candidate: 219

Saunders, Steve – Independent: 238

Peacehaven – Lab GAIN, Con LOSS (No incumbent)

Buchanan, Ian Verdun – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 51

Collier, Chris – Labour Party: 1,363

Orr, Lesley – Green Party: 100

Sanderson, Katie Alexandra -The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,307

Stratford, Adam Christopher – Heritage Party – Free Speech and Liberty: 31

West, Kevin James – Liberal Democrats: 79

Seaford South – Lib Dem HOLD

Lambert, Carolyn Shelagh – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,679

Meek, James – Green Party: 338

Proudfoot, Luke – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,303

Tlusty-Sheen, Alun Gwyn – Labour Party Candidate: 347

Seaford North – Con GAIN*

Adeniji, Sam – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,808

Adil, Pinky – Liberal Democrats: 532

Biddle, Ann – Labour Party Candidate: 209

Boorman, Phil – Independent: 55

Leeming, Pete – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 55

McFarlane, Gemma – Green Party: 929

(The seat was previously under Conservative control with Phil Boorman the elected member. P Boorman resigned and the seat was made vacant. He stood as an independent).

Rother – Nine seats

Battle and Crowhurst – Lib Dem HOLD

BROWN Bernard Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,183

FIELD Kathryn Margaret – Liberal Democrat (Incumbent): 1,683

HUSBANDS Christopher – Labour Party: 293

Bexhill East – Independent HOLD

BREWERTON Jay – Independent: 394

BURTON Sue – Green Party: 377

CLARK Charles Albert – Independent (Incumbent): 763

KENWARD Martin John – The Conservative Party Candidate: 744

WALKER Jacqueline Anne – The Labour Party Candidate: 323

Bexhill North – Con HOLD

AZAD Abul Kalam – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,597

BAYLISS Christine Ann – Labour Party Candidate: 907

JAMES Jonathan – Liberal Democrat: 265

Bexhill South – Con HOLD

CROTTY Andrew – Independent: 392

HOLLIDGE Ian Richard – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,405

LAYBOURNE Yolanda Frances Eileen – Independent: 720

SAGE Richard Douglas – Labour Party Candidate: 798

STAPPLETON Pat – Independent: 194

Bexhill West – Con GAIN, Ind Loss

DASH Wendy Ann – Liberal Democrat: 386

EARL-WILLIAMS Deirdre Celia – Independent (Incumbent): 1,389

GEARY Nuala – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,729

JACKLIN Nigel Adam – The Democratic Network: 99

WALKER John Brian George – The Labour Party Candidate: 433

Brede Valley and Marsham – Con HOLD

ANDREWS Wayne Nicholas – Reform UK: 81

COUPAR Beverley Jane – Independent: 1,158

CROWTER Liam Thomas David – Labour Party: 394

MAYNARD Carl Raymond – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,871

Rother North West – Con HOLD

KIRBY-GREEN Eleanor Mary – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,923

NICHOLLS Don – Green Party: 625

ROPER Joe – Labour Party: 364

Northern Rother – Con HOLD

HARDY Stephen Philip – Liberal Democrat: 880

MACPHERSON Tim – Labour Party: 360

REDSTONE Paul Steven – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,838

Rye and Eastern Rother – Con HOLD

GLAZIER Keith – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,849

MADDEN Ash – Labour Party: 676

MANNING Dominic Mark Wistow – Green Party: 819

Wealden – 15 seats

Arlington, East Hoathly & Hellingly – Con HOLD

BENNETT Nick – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,872

EVEREST Mark Raymond – Reform UK: 116

JOHNSTONE Beverley Ann – Liberal Democrat: 345

SMITH Angie – Labour Party: 316

WILSON Alison Jane – The Green Party: 690

Crowborough North & Jarvis Brook – Con HOLD (No incumbent)

BUCKLITSCH Peter James – Independent: 551

HOWELL Johanna Christina Dorothy – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,131

PARTRIDGE Walter Michael James – Liberal Democrat: 1,096

STOCKS Colin Geoffrey – The Green Party: 324

WARREN Norman – Labour Party: 255

Crowborough South & St Johns – Con HOLD (No incumbent)

CLEGG Brendan – Labour Party: 279

LUNN Philip Malcolm – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,647

OWEN-WILLIAMS Gareth Huw – Liberal Democrat: 686

TYSH Pamela Joy Sarah -The Green Party: 347

Forest Row & Groombridge – GREEN GAIN FROM CON (No incumbent)

KIRBY Simon Gerard – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,676

TAYLOR Georgia Widdicombe – The Green Party: 2,325

Hailsham Market – Lib Dem GAIN, Con LOSS

BROUGHTON Bruce – The Conservative Party Candidate: 888

GANDER Stephen Richard – Social Democratic Party: 103

MURPHY Steve – Liberal Democrats: 1,493

Hailsham New Town – Con HOLD

CLEAVER Neil Andrew – Liberal Democrat: 814

FOX Gerard Ian – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,282

KEELEY Laurence Victor – Independent: 337

MORRIS Christopher – Labour Party: 261

Heathfield & Mayfield – Con HOLD

CLARK Jane – Liberal Democrat: 354

HOWELLS Jennifer Rose Anne – The Green Party: 612

SCOTT-TAGGART Jason – Labour Party: 383

SIMMONS Rupert Alexander James – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,954

Maresfield & Buxted – Con HOLD

DOGGETT Nigel – Labour Party: 314

GALLEY Roy – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 2,360

RIMINTON Elizabeth Lynne – Liberal Democrat: 438

TYSH Ian Michael – The Green Party: 670

Pevensey & Stone Cross – Con HOLD

FAIRWEATHER Mark – Liberal Democrats: 709

LIDDIARD Tom – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,212

PURSGLOVE Mike – United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP): 204

SLATER Robert – Independent: 293

Polegate & Watermill – Independent Democrat HOLD

HALL Adrienne – The Green Party: 154

HONEYMAN Olivia – Liberal Democrats: 167

HUNT Paul William – Labour Party: 231

PRIMETT Chris – The Conservative Party: 986

SHING Daniel Dak Yan – Independent (Incumbent): 1,825

Uckfield North – Con HOLD

DOWLING Claire Barbara – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,295

MURRAY Timothy Joseph – Liberal Democrats: 1,010

SHELTON Paul Frazer Peter -The Green Party: 347

Uckfield South with Framfield – Con HOLD

BOWERS Chris – Liberal Democrat: 513

COX Ben Sebastian – Labour and Cooperative Party: 1,092

DOWLING Chris – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,460

Wealden East – Con HOLD

BOWDLER Bob – The Conservative Party Candidate: 2,015

SIMONS Barry Anthony – Labour Party: 291

USBORNE Cornelie – The Green Party: 1,754

(Note: Bob Bowdler is previously councillor for Hailsham Market)

Wealden North East – Con HOLD

CRAMOND Simon Peter – The Green Party: 461

POP BUCK Lucy Emma – Liberal Democrat: 714

STANDLEY Bob – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,628

WALKER James – Labour Party: 438

Willingdon & South Downs – Independent HOLD

MURRAY Douglas Malcolm – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,377

PARKER Hugh Wayne – Liberal Democrats: 362