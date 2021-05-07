Conservatives retain slender post-election majority at East Sussex County Council
The Conservatives are still by far the largest party at East Sussex County Council post-election, but saw their majority trimmed by other parties.
They now have 27 seats of a possible 50, with the Lib Dems now on 11, Labour having five, the Green Party on four, two Independent Democrats and one Independent.
In Eastbourne no divisions switched hands, while Hastings had only one change, with Julia Hilton taking a seat from Labour for the Greens.
Hours earlier she had secured the Greens a seat on Hastings Borough Council.
She will be joined at County Hall by fellow Greens Wendy Maples (Lewes), Johnny Denis (Ringmer and Lewes Bridge) and Georgia Taylor (Forest Row and Groombridge).
Although Labour will be disappointed at losing a seat in Hastings, the party gained two in the Lewes district, with Christine Sandra Robinson elected in Telscombe and Chris Collier in Peacehaven.
The Lib Dems remain the second largest party, making up for losing Ringmer and Lewes Bridge to the Greens, by gaining Hailsham Market from the Conservatives where Steve Murphy was elected.
There were several tight races, with Green Zoe Nicholson running Conservative Matthew Milligan close in Chailey, while Lib Dem Walter Partridge finished just behind Tory Johanna Howell in Crowborough North and Jarvis Brook.
The closest race was in Newhaven and Bishopstone where Lib Dem James MacCleary led Conservative Liz Boorman by just 16 votes.
Conservative Martin Kenward was 19 votes behind in Bexhill East, where independent Charles Clark was re-elected.
However fellow independent Deidre Earl-Williams lost her Bexhill West seat to Conservative challenger Nuala Geary.
Both Independent Democrats Stephen and Daniel Shing return with healthy majorities.
The Tories still have the numbers to form the council administration, with leader Keith Glazier likely to shuffle around his top team with two of his lead members not standing for re-election.
FULL RESULTS:
Eastbourne – Nine seats
Devonshire ward – Lib Dem HOLD
Antoniewski, Lukasz Andrzej – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 105
Hill, Sarah – Green Party: 253
Holt, Stephen – Liberal Democrats: 1,243
Shacklock, Jill Margaret – Labour Party: 453
Taylor, Nicholas Brian – The Conservative Party Candidate: 747
Hampden Park – Lib Dem HOLD
Davies, Lucette Mary – Independent: 158
Dixon, Susan Alison – Green Party: 169
Hussain, Mozmil – The Conservative Party Candidate: 717
Robinson, Margaret Elizabeth – Labour Party: 337
Swansborough, Colin Richard – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 956
Langney – Lib Dem HOLD
Dean, Graham Arthur – Labour Party: 136
Holloway, Christopher John – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 54
Lonsdale-O’Brien, Donna Michele – Green Party: 65
Shuttleworth, Alan – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,490
Small, David James Edward – The Conservative Party Candidate: 584
Meads – Con HOLD
Diplock, Peter Robert – Liberal Democrats: 1,552
Filby, Bill – Labour Party: 228
Forsyth, Dorothy Hilda – Green Party: 235
Mullens, Kayaking Kris – Reform UK: 95
Taylor, Barry Edward – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent: 1,770
Old Town – Lib Dem HOLD
Findon, Robert -The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,075
Henderson, Jo – Green Party: 332
Lambert, Jake Ethan – Labour Party: 445
Ungar, John Joseph – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,792
Ratton – Con HOLD
Atkins, Holly – Green Party: 138
Belsey, Colin Sidney – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,776
Burton, Helen Christina – Liberal Democrats: 1,027
Lambert, Wendy Elizabeth – Labour Party: 219
St Anthony’s – Lib Dem HOLD
Ansell, Nick – The Conservative Party Candidate: 961
Culshaw, Ian Derek – Labour Party: 188
Gayler, Becky – Green Party: 150
Horscroft, Colin Andrew – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 79
Tutt, David Owen – Liberal Democrat (Incumbent): 1,440
Sovereign – Con HOLD
Ballard, Kathy – Liberal Democrats: 998
Di Cara, Penny – The Conservative Party Candidate: 2,045
Garbutt, Ian Charles – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 107
Herbert, James Edward – Green Party: 149
Thorburn, Louis – Labour Party: 217
Upperton – Lib Dem HOLD
Bourne, Dashiell Edward – Reform UK: 58
Henderson, Nick Flat – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,110
Hough, Alexandra – Green Party: 284
Richards, Paul Adrian – Labour Party: 274
Rodohan, Pat – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,460
Sheehan, Amanda Jane – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 44
Hastings – Eight seats
Ashdown and Conquest – Con HOLD
GRIFFITHS Martin Paul – Liberal Democrats: 235
PRAGNELL Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent) – Winner. 1609
ROGERS Judy – Labour Party 629
SAUNDERS Christopher – Green Party 219
Baird and Ore – Con HOLD
HAY Alan – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,188
HOPE Daniel – Green Party: 268
ROARK Ali – Labour Party: 937
WAKEFORD Robert John – Liberal Democrats: 78
Braybrooke and Castle – Lab HOLD
DANIEL Godfrey – Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,633
FERNANDO Lucian – The Conservative Party Candidate: 766
HUNTER-BURBRIDGE Katy – Liberal Democrats: 201
PHILLIPS Sally – Green Party: 693
Central St Leonards and Gensing – Lab HOLD
DAVIS Kenneth George – Green Party: 832
MILTON Stephen Ludwig – Liberal Democrats: 203
WEBB Trevor Edward – Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,463
WILLIAMS Graeme – The Conservative Party Candidate: 757
Hollington and Wishing Tree – Lab HOLD
JONES Emlyn – Liberal Democrats: 101
MCCRAY Beccy – Green Party: 190
PATMORE Andy – The Conservative Party Candidate: 887
SCOTT Phil – Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,198
Maze Hill and West St Leonards – Con HOLD
BEAVER Matthew – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,447
HEFFERNAN Samuel – Green Party: 354
RAYMENT Stewart Gregory – Liberal Democrats: 179
SINDEN Nigel Colin – Labour Party: 707
Old Hastings and Tressell – GREEN Gain
ARCHBOLD Fiona -The Conservative Party Candidate: 757
COX Ruby – Labour Party: 1,013
HILTON Julia – Green Party: 1,125
SAUNDERS Gene – Liberal Democrats: 90
St Helens and Silverhill – Con HOLD
CAREY-STUART Dave – Green Party: 419
LLOYD Bob – Liberal Democrats:194
MARLOW-EASTWOOD Sorrell – The Conservative Party Candidate:1,591
O`CALLAGHAN Margi – Labour Party: 1,186
Lewes – Nine seats
Chailey – Con HOLD
Belcher, Nicholas George -Labour Party: 186
Dodd, Kizzi – Heritage Party – Free Speech and Liberty: 42
Fell-Rayner, Hazel Louise – Liberal Democrats: 623
Milligan, Matthew Peter John – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,627
Nicholson, Zoe – Green Party – Save our Green Space: 1,580
Lewes – Green GAIN
Charnock, David John Charles – The Conservative Party Candidate: 542
Hambly, Peter – Labour Party Candidate: 763
Maples, Wendy – Green Party: 2,030
Wood, Kate – Liberal Democrats: 1,345
Ringmer and Lewes Bridge – Green GAIN, Lib Dem Loss
Baah, Janet – Liberal Democrat: 1,159
Denis, Johnny – Green Party: 2,291
Sweeney, Danny -Labour and Co-operative Party: 240
Turner, Richard John – The Conservative Party Candidate: 844
Ouse Valley West and Downs – Lib Dem HOLD
Bradbury, Anthony – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,108
Hallett, David Michael – Labour Party Candidate: 209
Keene, Paul – Green Party: 285
Osborne, Sarah – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,671
Telscombe – Lab GAIN, Con LOSS
Ackroyd, Simon Marriot – Liberal Democrats: 199
Robinson, Christine Sandra – Labour Party: 1,426
Shuster, Anthony – Green Party: 189
Smith, Andy – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,354
Newhaven and Bishopstone – Lib Dem HOLD
Boorman, Liz – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,235
MacCleary, James Neville -Liberal Democrats: 1,251
O’Brien, Emily – Green Party: 223
Sammarco, Elaine Susan – Labour Party Candidate: 219
Saunders, Steve – Independent: 238
Peacehaven – Lab GAIN, Con LOSS (No incumbent)
Buchanan, Ian Verdun – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 51
Collier, Chris – Labour Party: 1,363
Orr, Lesley – Green Party: 100
Sanderson, Katie Alexandra -The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,307
Stratford, Adam Christopher – Heritage Party – Free Speech and Liberty: 31
West, Kevin James – Liberal Democrats: 79
Seaford South – Lib Dem HOLD
Lambert, Carolyn Shelagh – Liberal Democrats (Incumbent): 1,679
Meek, James – Green Party: 338
Proudfoot, Luke – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,303
Tlusty-Sheen, Alun Gwyn – Labour Party Candidate: 347
Seaford North – Con GAIN*
Adeniji, Sam – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,808
Adil, Pinky – Liberal Democrats: 532
Biddle, Ann – Labour Party Candidate: 209
Boorman, Phil – Independent: 55
Leeming, Pete – UK Independence Party (UKIP): 55
McFarlane, Gemma – Green Party: 929
(The seat was previously under Conservative control with Phil Boorman the elected member. P Boorman resigned and the seat was made vacant. He stood as an independent).
Rother – Nine seats
Battle and Crowhurst – Lib Dem HOLD
BROWN Bernard Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,183
FIELD Kathryn Margaret – Liberal Democrat (Incumbent): 1,683
HUSBANDS Christopher – Labour Party: 293
Bexhill East – Independent HOLD
BREWERTON Jay – Independent: 394
BURTON Sue – Green Party: 377
CLARK Charles Albert – Independent (Incumbent): 763
KENWARD Martin John – The Conservative Party Candidate: 744
WALKER Jacqueline Anne – The Labour Party Candidate: 323
Bexhill North – Con HOLD
AZAD Abul Kalam – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,597
BAYLISS Christine Ann – Labour Party Candidate: 907
JAMES Jonathan – Liberal Democrat: 265
Bexhill South – Con HOLD
CROTTY Andrew – Independent: 392
HOLLIDGE Ian Richard – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,405
LAYBOURNE Yolanda Frances Eileen – Independent: 720
SAGE Richard Douglas – Labour Party Candidate: 798
STAPPLETON Pat – Independent: 194
Bexhill West – Con GAIN, Ind Loss
DASH Wendy Ann – Liberal Democrat: 386
EARL-WILLIAMS Deirdre Celia – Independent (Incumbent): 1,389
GEARY Nuala – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,729
JACKLIN Nigel Adam – The Democratic Network: 99
WALKER John Brian George – The Labour Party Candidate: 433
Brede Valley and Marsham – Con HOLD
ANDREWS Wayne Nicholas – Reform UK: 81
COUPAR Beverley Jane – Independent: 1,158
CROWTER Liam Thomas David – Labour Party: 394
MAYNARD Carl Raymond – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,871
Rother North West – Con HOLD
KIRBY-GREEN Eleanor Mary – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,923
NICHOLLS Don – Green Party: 625
ROPER Joe – Labour Party: 364
Northern Rother – Con HOLD
HARDY Stephen Philip – Liberal Democrat: 880
MACPHERSON Tim – Labour Party: 360
REDSTONE Paul Steven – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,838
Rye and Eastern Rother – Con HOLD
GLAZIER Keith – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,849
MADDEN Ash – Labour Party: 676
MANNING Dominic Mark Wistow – Green Party: 819
Wealden – 15 seats
Arlington, East Hoathly & Hellingly – Con HOLD
BENNETT Nick – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,872
EVEREST Mark Raymond – Reform UK: 116
JOHNSTONE Beverley Ann – Liberal Democrat: 345
SMITH Angie – Labour Party: 316
WILSON Alison Jane – The Green Party: 690
Crowborough North & Jarvis Brook – Con HOLD (No incumbent)
BUCKLITSCH Peter James – Independent: 551
HOWELL Johanna Christina Dorothy – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,131
PARTRIDGE Walter Michael James – Liberal Democrat: 1,096
STOCKS Colin Geoffrey – The Green Party: 324
WARREN Norman – Labour Party: 255
Crowborough South & St Johns – Con HOLD (No incumbent)
CLEGG Brendan – Labour Party: 279
LUNN Philip Malcolm – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,647
OWEN-WILLIAMS Gareth Huw – Liberal Democrat: 686
TYSH Pamela Joy Sarah -The Green Party: 347
Forest Row & Groombridge – GREEN GAIN FROM CON (No incumbent)
KIRBY Simon Gerard – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,676
TAYLOR Georgia Widdicombe – The Green Party: 2,325
Hailsham Market – Lib Dem GAIN, Con LOSS
BROUGHTON Bruce – The Conservative Party Candidate: 888
GANDER Stephen Richard – Social Democratic Party: 103
MURPHY Steve – Liberal Democrats: 1,493
Hailsham New Town – Con HOLD
CLEAVER Neil Andrew – Liberal Democrat: 814
FOX Gerard Ian – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,282
KEELEY Laurence Victor – Independent: 337
MORRIS Christopher – Labour Party: 261
Heathfield & Mayfield – Con HOLD
CLARK Jane – Liberal Democrat: 354
HOWELLS Jennifer Rose Anne – The Green Party: 612
SCOTT-TAGGART Jason – Labour Party: 383
SIMMONS Rupert Alexander James – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,954
Maresfield & Buxted – Con HOLD
DOGGETT Nigel – Labour Party: 314
GALLEY Roy – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 2,360
RIMINTON Elizabeth Lynne – Liberal Democrat: 438
TYSH Ian Michael – The Green Party: 670
Pevensey & Stone Cross – Con HOLD
FAIRWEATHER Mark – Liberal Democrats: 709
LIDDIARD Tom – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,212
PURSGLOVE Mike – United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP): 204
SLATER Robert – Independent: 293
Polegate & Watermill – Independent Democrat HOLD
HALL Adrienne – The Green Party: 154
HONEYMAN Olivia – Liberal Democrats: 167
HUNT Paul William – Labour Party: 231
PRIMETT Chris – The Conservative Party: 986
SHING Daniel Dak Yan – Independent (Incumbent): 1,825
Uckfield North – Con HOLD
DOWLING Claire Barbara – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,295
MURRAY Timothy Joseph – Liberal Democrats: 1,010
SHELTON Paul Frazer Peter -The Green Party: 347
Uckfield South with Framfield – Con HOLD
BOWERS Chris – Liberal Democrat: 513
COX Ben Sebastian – Labour and Cooperative Party: 1,092
DOWLING Chris – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,460
Wealden East – Con HOLD
BOWDLER Bob – The Conservative Party Candidate: 2,015
SIMONS Barry Anthony – Labour Party: 291
USBORNE Cornelie – The Green Party: 1,754
(Note: Bob Bowdler is previously councillor for Hailsham Market)
Wealden North East – Con HOLD
CRAMOND Simon Peter – The Green Party: 461
POP BUCK Lucy Emma – Liberal Democrat: 714
STANDLEY Bob – The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,628
WALKER James – Labour Party: 438
Willingdon & South Downs – Independent HOLD
MURRAY Douglas Malcolm – The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,377
PARKER Hugh Wayne – Liberal Democrats: 362
SHING Stephen Sai Hung – Independent (Incumbent): 2,077