Controversial Little Common housing development back on the agenda

Highly controversial proposals for a major housing development at Little Common are to be considered by Rother District councillors next week.

At an extraordinary full council meeting next Monday (March 4), Rother councillors are to make a decision on an outline application to build up to 160 homes on greenfield land to the south of Spindlewood Drive.

The decision was referred to the full council after the council’s planning committee was unable to reach a decision on the application despite debating the proposals for almost three hours earlier this month.

At the meeting, held on February 14, committee members rejected officers’ recommendations to grant planning permission but were unable to provide planning reasons for refusing the application which satisfied the committee’s chairman.

As a result no vote was held on whether to refuse the application outright.

The application had proven highly controversial among residents of Bexhill and Little Common, with planners receiving more than 1,500 letters objecting to the proposals.

The application has also been subject to campaigning by SPINDAG (The Spindlewood Development Action Group), which has produced a ‘green pack’ laying out detailed objections to the proposals.

Unlike the previous meeting, councillors are expected to consider the details of the green pack and a response from planning officers as part of their decision.

For further details see application reference RR/2017/1705/P on the Rother District Council planning website.