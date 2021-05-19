Bexhill and Rother councillors welcomed back to town hall

Rother District Council meetings have been held remotely since the start of the pandemic, with members of the public able to watch live.

While the public are now able to attend meeting in person, they are being encouraged to watch online if they can, to support ongoing social distancing measures.

Malcolm Johnston, Rother’s chief executive, said: “We welcome a return to face-to-face meetings, but we want to do everything we can to ensure those attending are as safe as possible.

“As well as putting a one-way system in place on stairwells in the town hall, we are organising the council chamber so councillors can maintain a safe distance.

“As a result of the measures in place, we will need to limit the number of members of the public we can accommodate in the council chamber and would encourage people to continue to watch online where possible.”

The committee room will be open for all meetings to provide space for any members of the public who cannot be accommodated in the council chamber.

“The meeting taking place will be broadcast via YouTube in the committee room and any public speakers will be allowed into the council chamber when it is their turn to speak.

“It is hoped that meetings will return to normal after June 21, should all remaining restrictions be lifted by the Government.”