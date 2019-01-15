Cyclists and taxis could be allowed to use A259 Bexhill Road bus lanes

Cyclists, taxis and motorbikes could soon be allowed to use the newly-opened bus lanes in Bexhill Road.

The first phase of the works, between the Glyne Gap service station and Harley Shute Road, has now been completed.

Detailed design and construction of other phases, the western section at Glyne Gap and the eastern section at the Filsham Road junction, will be completed in 2019.

Now a 18-month trial is set to allow cyclists, taxis and powered two-wheel vehicles to use the bus lanes.

An experimental traffic regulation order is due to be approved by East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment on Monday (January 21).

According to an officers report: “Allowing cyclists, as well as PTWs and taxis, to use the bus lane would potentially reduce the exposure of riders to general traffic, improve safety and reduce journey times as well as reduce pollution levels.”

A safety audit has been undertaken and did not identify any issues in allowing use by cyclists and taxis, followed by a safety review for the inclusion of PTWs which did not identify any major concerns but suggested close monitoring of bus lanes during the trial period.

Before and after surveys will be undertaken to assess the impact of the trial, with the highways team arranging for the installation of necessary cameras and data recording equipment as well as providing regular monitoring of the available information.

Any objections received during the trial would be considered if a decision is taken to make the experimental TRO permanent or make minor changes.