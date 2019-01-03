Developers seeks permission for 99 new homes on outskirts of Bexhill

Developers have submitted plans for a major housing development on the outskirts of Bexhill.

In an application submitted to Rother District Council, developer Bellway Homes Limited is seeking outline planning permission to build up to 99 homes on a site to the north of Clavering Walk and west of Maple Walk.

As an outline application, the developers are only seeking agreement for access to the site and the general principle of developing the land.

This means other details of the proposals – such as the size and layout of houses – will not be considered as part of the planning process.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The intention of Bellway Homes Ltd for this site is to demonstrate that it is a suitable, sustainable and viable site for housing.

“The site’s development will create a natural extension to the settlement and offers a significant opportunity for approximately half the total site area to be utilised for biodiversity and/or other community focused activities.”

Developers also argue that Rother’s lack of a five-year housing supply means planners should come down in favour of approval, despite the site lying outside the Bexhill development boundary.

The application is expected to come before Rother District Council’s planning committee before March 21, if no extensions are sought.

For further details of the application see application reference RR/2018/3127/P on the Rother District Council planning website.