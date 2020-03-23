East Sussex rubbish tips all closed due to coronavirus pandemic

Council rubbish tips in East Sussex are to remain closed until further notice in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

While the tips had been open today, they are now closed and will be until further notice, an East Sussex County Council spokesman said.

A council spokesman said: “We are closing our 10 Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRS) in East Sussex from the end of today (Monday, March 23) until further notice to help limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We have taken this decision to ensure the safety of the public and our staff, following Government guidelines on social distancing.

“With a very high number of people using the sites in recent days, the risk of the virus spreading has increased.

“District and borough councils are doing their very best to collect waste and recycling, and we would ask for patience and understanding from the public during this time.

“We would also ask residents to think about reducing their waste where possible and recycling as much as they can through their kerbside collections.”

For information on other council services visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/news