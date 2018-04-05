Ed Miliband gives support to Observer’s homeless campaign

The former leader of the Labour Party provided support to our Hope for the Homeless campaign in this week’s episode of his podcast.

Ed Miliband, who co-hosts the podcast Reasons to be Cheerful with radio presenter Geoff Lloyd, read out a letter from one of our reporters calling for more support for the campaign which aims to halt the rise of rough sleeping in Hastings.

The episode was aired on Monday (April 2).

In a previous episode, on the subject of ‘the homelessness crisis’, Mr Miliband – the current MP for Doncaster North – made reference to the three homeless deaths in Hastings between Christmas and December 31, 2017 – news which MP Amber Rudd described as a ‘tragedy’.

In February, this newspaper launched a campaign to halt the rise of rough sleeping in the town by working with a number of organisations who support the homeless community.

You can join us by visiting our campaign page here.