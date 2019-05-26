Farage’s Brexit Party receives almost half of votes in Rother at European election

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received almost half of all votes across Rother in Thursday’s European elections.

The area is part of the South East region, which will elect ten MEPs to the European Parliament.

Results for the region are due to be announced in Southampton this evening.

Some district and borough breakdowns have been announced. For instance in Rother the breakdown is as follows:

Change UK 1,200;

Conservative 2,710;

Greens 3,510;

Labour 1,401;

Lib Dems 6,069;

Brexit Party 14,334;

Socialist Party 38;

European Union Party 80;

UKIP 844;

Ind Jason McMahon 69;

Ind David Round 32;

Ind Michael Turberville 26.

Turnout: 41.37 per cent.

More to follow.

30313