Full results breakdown of first ever Bexhill town council election

On Sunday (May 9), results came in for the inaugural Bexhill Town Council elections (held on May 6).

The newly formed council is to be made up of nine wards, each represented by two councillors.

Two wards had not been contested: Kewhurst and St Stephens. As a result four councillors had already been appointed to the council before the count.

They are: Bryan Clasby and Brian Drayson in Kewhurst, both Independent (Bexhill Together) candidates.

Ben Izzard (Independent supporting Bexhill Together) and Richard Thomas (Liberal Democrat) in St Stephens.

After the final votes were tallied the results stood as:

Bexhill Together Independent: 10

Sally-Ann Hart and Lizzie Hacking

Bexhill Independent: 6

Independent: 1

Lib Dem: 1

Councillors elected this year (2021) will serve just two years, with another election due to be held in 2023 at the same time as the main Rother District Council elections.

Councillors elected in 2023 will serve a four year term, with town and district elections taking place at the same time thereafter.

See below for a ward-by-ward breakdown.

Central ward

HUSEYIN Memish – Bexhill Independents: 344

PLIM Paul John – Independently Supporting Bexhill Together: 730 (elected)

STAPPLETON Pat – Bexhill Independents: 261

TAYLOR-GEE Viv – Independent (Bexhill Together): 746 (elected)

Collington ward

BRAILSFORD Lynn June – Bexhill Independent: 1,216 (elected)

HARDING David Philip – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 973 (elected)

WILSON Paul Henry – Bexhill Independent: 783

Old Town & Worsham

BARFOOT Dan – Independent Candidate for Bexhill Together: 416 (elected)

BOND Vivienne Barbara -Liberal Democrat: 270

GRAY John Gulliver – Green Party: 339

WRAY Stuart David – Bexhill Independents: 397 (elected)

Pebsham St Michaels

BLAGROVE Sharon Joy – Bexhill Independent: 605 (elected):

COLE James Nathan – Green Party: 487

DAVEY Sam – Independent (Bexhill Together): 471

RUSTEM Charlie – Bexhill Independents: 541 (elected)

Sackville

BALDRY Claire Margaret – Independent supporting Bexhill Together: 972 (elected)

EL Huseyin – Bexhill Independents: 455

GIBSON Elly – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 941 (elected)

Sidley

CARROLL Tony – Bexhill Independents: 739 (elected)

CORKE Hannah – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 346

NORRIS Julie – Independent: 568 (elected)

STANGER Jimmy – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 322

St Marks

DASH Wendy Ann – Liberal Democrat: 442

FENNER Tim – Independent supporting Bexhill Together: 1,075 (elected)

JACKLIN Nigel Adam – The Democratic Network: 111

WINTER Connor Jack – Bexhill Independents: 858 (elected)

ROTHER COUNT

The same day also saw results come in for the Easter Rother district council by-election. The seat had previously been held by Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart.

The results were:

Eastern Rother – Con HOLD

HACKING Lizzie – The Conservative Party Candidate: 999

LAMB Kate – Liberal Democrat: 273

MADDEN Ash – Labour Party: 300

The result saw no change to the political makeup of Rother District Council, which stands at:.

14 Conservatives

13 Association of independents

7 Liberal Democrats

3 Labour