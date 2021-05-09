Full results breakdown of first ever Bexhill town council election
Bexhill Town council elections
On Sunday (May 9), results came in for the inaugural Bexhill Town Council elections (held on May 6).
The newly formed council is to be made up of nine wards, each represented by two councillors.
Two wards had not been contested: Kewhurst and St Stephens. As a result four councillors had already been appointed to the council before the count.
They are: Bryan Clasby and Brian Drayson in Kewhurst, both Independent (Bexhill Together) candidates.
Ben Izzard (Independent supporting Bexhill Together) and Richard Thomas (Liberal Democrat) in St Stephens.
After the final votes were tallied the results stood as:
Bexhill Together Independent: 10
Bexhill Independent: 6
Independent: 1
Lib Dem: 1
Councillors elected this year (2021) will serve just two years, with another election due to be held in 2023 at the same time as the main Rother District Council elections.
Councillors elected in 2023 will serve a four year term, with town and district elections taking place at the same time thereafter.
See below for a ward-by-ward breakdown.
Central ward
HUSEYIN Memish – Bexhill Independents: 344
PLIM Paul John – Independently Supporting Bexhill Together: 730 (elected)
STAPPLETON Pat – Bexhill Independents: 261
TAYLOR-GEE Viv – Independent (Bexhill Together): 746 (elected)
Collington ward
BRAILSFORD Lynn June – Bexhill Independent: 1,216 (elected)
HARDING David Philip – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 973 (elected)
WILSON Paul Henry – Bexhill Independent: 783
Old Town & Worsham
BARFOOT Dan – Independent Candidate for Bexhill Together: 416 (elected)
BOND Vivienne Barbara -Liberal Democrat: 270
GRAY John Gulliver – Green Party: 339
WRAY Stuart David – Bexhill Independents: 397 (elected)
Pebsham St Michaels
BLAGROVE Sharon Joy – Bexhill Independent: 605 (elected):
COLE James Nathan – Green Party: 487
DAVEY Sam – Independent (Bexhill Together): 471
RUSTEM Charlie – Bexhill Independents: 541 (elected)
Sackville
BALDRY Claire Margaret – Independent supporting Bexhill Together: 972 (elected)
EL Huseyin – Bexhill Independents: 455
GIBSON Elly – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 941 (elected)
Sidley
CARROLL Tony – Bexhill Independents: 739 (elected)
CORKE Hannah – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 346
NORRIS Julie – Independent: 568 (elected)
STANGER Jimmy – Independent Supporting Bexhill Together: 322
St Marks
DASH Wendy Ann – Liberal Democrat: 442
FENNER Tim – Independent supporting Bexhill Together: 1,075 (elected)
JACKLIN Nigel Adam – The Democratic Network: 111
WINTER Connor Jack – Bexhill Independents: 858 (elected)
>……………..
ROTHER COUNT
The same day also saw results come in for the Easter Rother district council by-election. The seat had previously been held by Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart.
The results were:
Eastern Rother – Con HOLD
HACKING Lizzie – The Conservative Party Candidate: 999
LAMB Kate – Liberal Democrat: 273
MADDEN Ash – Labour Party: 300
The result saw no change to the political makeup of Rother District Council, which stands at:.
14 Conservatives
13 Association of independents
7 Liberal Democrats
3 Labour
1 Green