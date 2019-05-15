Green Party MEP candidate to visit Hastings

The leading Green Party candidate in the upcoming European elections is due to visit Hastings this weekend.

Alexandra Phillips, currently a Green Party councillor in Brighton and deputy mayor of Brighton and Hove, will be arriving in Hastings at 3pm on Sunday.

She will be travelling on a big green electric bus which will stop at St Leonards Warrior Square from 3pm to 4pm and East Parade opposite the boating lake from 4pm to 5pm.

Councillor Phillips said: “I’m looking forward to meeting people in Hastings on Sunday afternoon.

“These elections are incredibly important. Brexit, the climate emergency and the chaos at the top of British politics put us at a defining moment in our history. There’s never been a more important time to vote for Greens in Europe.

“Not only will we carry the Remain flag: we are also the only party that will truly grapple with the issues of climate change. The UK’s other political parties still want to kick the solutions into the long grass: they want the next generation to solve the climate crisis but we all know that it has to be tackled now. Greens in Europe will take on the big issues and help to hand the next generation a healing world, rather than a worsening problem.”

The Green Party, which has had a South East MEP for 20 years, will be fielding ten candidates in the region for the election on May 23.

At the recent local elections, the Green Party nationally saw a 273 per cent increase in councillors, the highest percentage increase of any party. It also won its first seat in Rother since the 1970s.

