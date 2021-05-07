Hastings and Rother county council election full results are in

East Sussex County Council election votes are due to be announced this afternoon

FULL HASTINGS RESULTS: four Conservative holds, three Labour holds and one Green gain.

FULL ROTHER RESULTS: six Conservative holds, one Conservative gain, one Independent hold and one Lib Dem hold.

There were eight Hastings seats up for election and nine across Rother.

A Hastings Borough Council election was also held yesterday, with results already coming in, while the first ever Bexhill Parish Council election also took place.

Votes from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner election will be counted on Monday (May 10).

LIVE UPDATES:

19.57: CON HOLD- Rother North West. Eleanor Kirby-Green (Conservative) 1923 - ELECTED, Donald Nicholls (Green) 635, Joseph Roper (Labour) 364.

CON HOLD - Rye and Eastern Rother. Keith Glazier (Conservative) 1849 - ELECTED, Ashley Madden (Labour) 676, Dominic Manning (Green) 819.

19.49: CON HOLD - Northern Rother. Stephen Hardy (Liberal Democrat) 880, Tim MacPherson (Labour) 360, Paul Redstone (Conservative) 1838 - ELECTED.

19.48: CON HOLD - Brede Valley and Marsham. Wayne Andrews (Reform UK) 81, Beverley Coupar (Independent) 1158, Liam Crowter (Labour) 394, Carl Maynard (Conservative) 1871 - ELECTED.

19.43: CON GAIN - Bexhill West. Wendy Dash (Liberal Democrat) 386, Deirdre Earl-Williams (Independent) 1389, Nuala Geary (Conservative) 1729 - ELECTED, Nigel Jacklin (The Democratic Network) 99, John Walker (Labour) 433.

19.40: CON HOLD - Bexhill South. Andrew Crotty (Independent) 392, Ian Hollidge (Conservative) 1405 - ELECTED, Yolanda Laybourne (Independent) 720, Richard Sage (Labour) 798, Patrick Stappleton (Independent) 194.

19.38: CON HOLD - Bexhill North. Abul Azad (Conservative) 1597 - ELECTED, Christine Bayliss (Labour) 907, Jonathan James (Liberal Democrat) 265.

19.35: IND HOLD - Bexhill East. Joanna Brewerton (Indepedent) 394, Susan Burton (Green) 377, Charles Clark (Independent) 763 - ELECTED, Martin Kenward (Conservative) 744, Jacqueline Walker (Labour) 323.

19.33: LIB DEM HOLD Battle and Crowhurst - Bernard Brown (Conservative) 1183, Kathryn Field (Liberal Democrat) 1683 - ELECTED, Christopher Husbands (Labour) 293.

17.59: GREEN GAIN Old Hastings and Tressell - ARCHBOLD Fiona -The Conservative Party Candidate: 757, COX Ruby - Labour Party: 1,013, HILTON Julia - Green Party: 1,125 - elected, SAUNDERS Gene - Liberal Democrats: 90.

CONSERVATIVE HOLD - St Helens and Silverhill: CAREY-STUART Dave - Green Party: 419, LLOYD Bob - Liberal Democrats:194, MARLOW-EASTWOOD Sorrell - The Conservative Party Candidate:1,591 - elected, O`CALLAGHAN Margi - Labour Party: 1,186.

17.53: LABOUR HOLD - Hollington and Wishing Tree. JONES Emlyn - Liberal Democrats: 101, MCCRAY Beccy - Green Party: 190, PATMORE Andy - The Conservative Party Candidate: 887, SCOTT Phil - Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,198 - ELECTED.

CONSERVATIVE HOLD - Maze Hill and West St Leonards. BEAVER Matthew - The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent): 1,447 - ELECTED, HEFFERNAN Samuel - Green Party: 354, RAYMENT Stewart Gregory - Liberal Democrats: 179, SINDEN Nigel Colin - Labour Party: 707.

17.40: CONSERVATIVE HOLD - Baird and Ore - HAY Alan - The Conservative Party Candidate: 1,188 - ELECTED, HOPE Daniel - Green Party: 268, ROARK Ali - Labour Party: 937, WAKEFORD Robert John - Liberal Democrats: 78.

LABOUR HOLD - Braybrooke and Castle - DANIEL Godfrey - Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,633 - ELECTED, FERNANDO Lucian - The Conservative Party Candidate: 766, HUNTER-BURBRIDGE Katy - Liberal Democrats: 201, PHILLIPS Sally - Green Party: 693.

CONSERVATIVE HOLD - Ashdown and Conquest - GRIFFITHS Martin Paul - Liberal Democrats: 235, PRAGNELL Peter - The Conservative Party Candidate (Incumbent) 1609 - elected, ROGERS Judy - Labour Party 629, SAUNDERS Christopher - Green Party 219.

LABOUR HOLD: Central St Leonards and Gensing -DAVIS Kenneth George - Green Party: 832, MILTON Stephen Ludwig - Liberal Democrats: 203, WEBB Trevor Edward - Labour Party (Incumbent): 1,463 - ELECTED, WILLIAMS Graeme - The Conservative Party Candidate: 757.

15.10: All the results for the Hastings Borough Council election have been announced, with the focus now shifting on to the town’s county council seats.

15.04: If any party wants a majority on the county council the number they are aiming for is 26 (out of 50). Last time the Conservatives took 30, so all they have to do to retain control at County Hall all they have to do is hold on to most of their seats.

14.52: East Sussex County Council’s website has a handy interactive map which will be updated with the results as they come in. It’s currently blank with no announcements yet.