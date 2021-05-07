Hastings and Rother county council election results - live updates

East Sussex County Council election votes are due to be announced this afternoon

There are eight Hastings seats up for election and nine across Rother.

A Hastings Borough Council election was also held yesterday, with results already coming in, while the first ever Bexhill Parish Council election also took place.

Votes from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner election will be counted on Monday (May 10).

LIVE UPDATES:

15.10: All the results for the Hastings Borough Council election have been announced, with the focus now shifting on to the town’s county council seats.

15.04: If any party wants a majority on the county council the number they are aiming for is 26 (out of 50). Last time the Conservatives took 30, so all they have to do to retain control at County Hall all they have to do is hold on to most of their seats.

14.52: East Sussex County Council’s website has a handy interactive map which will be updated with the results as they come in. It’s currently blank with no announcements yet.