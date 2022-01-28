Hastings and Rye Conservatives chairman hits back at ‘Nasty Party’ claim

John Rankin, who is also a borough councillor for Hastings’ Conquest Ward, was accused of being a member of the “Nasty Party” after he sent a letter to Hastings and Rye Conservative Association members, saying: “We have local elections coming up in May for Hastings Borough Council and I would like you to be involved in my plans to remove the present Labour controlled council and replace it with an administration that looks after everyone in our town, not just people who unfortunately have to rely on benefits.”

Cllr Rankin told the Hastings Observer yesterday (January 27): “I was disappointed to see that someone in the Labour Party had tried to label me as a member of the ‘Nasty Party’ regarding a letter that I wrote to a local Conservative member. It was disappointing on a number of levels. Hastings Conservatives are a diverse and friendly bunch of people. We have 12 councillors on the borough council across a range of occupations: local business people, engineers, teachers, members of Hastings lifeboat crew, office workers and rail workers.

Cllr John Rankin

“At the moment there are 18 Labour councillors, and two from the Green Party. All we want is to be given a chance to show how the town can be run in a much more inclusive and progressive way. We are aware that we have areas of deprivation in our town and it will be our priority that people in need are looked after. However we are determined to clean up our town as well – to make the town centre for example a more welcoming and safer place for local residents and visitors alike. Everyone in Hastings will benefit from this fresh new approach.”