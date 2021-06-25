Hastings and Rye MP urges young people to take up hospitality jobs

Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport and Tourism, visting Hastings Castle on June 24 2021. L-R: Nigel Huddleston, Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, David Knott, General Manager Blue Reef Aquarium, and Kevin Boorman, Manager 1066 Country Marketing. SUS-210624-095934001

The area’s MP, Sally-Ann Hart, made the statement during a visit to Hastings by Nigel Huddleston, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Heritage and Tourism, yesterday (Thursday, June 24).

This week the Hastings hospitality sector said it was struggling to fill job vacancies.

Mrs Hart said: “Tourism and hospitality are a vital part of the United Kingdom’s economic ecosystem providing job opportunities and growth potential right across the country, and this is especially the case here in Hastings and Rye.

“While not always easy, working in this diverse sector offers individuals from all walks of life the chance at rapid career advancement and equips them with transferable skills that are in high demand.

“Such high demand is evident across the country now that Covid-19 related restrictions are thankfully being lifted, and tourism and hospitality venues, such as the fantastic Hastings Contemporary, are being brought back to life.

“Both now and in the future, to help secure the future of these venues which are often so central to communities up and down the country, it is crucial that people, and especially the young, are encouraged to take up work in them.

“That is why I am extremely pleased that local educational institutions are focusing on helping people forge successful careers in this sector with, for example, East Sussex College here in Hastings providing a broad range of catering and hospitality-focused courses.

“The tourism and hospitality industry locally provides employment opportunities and I will continue to work with stakeholders both locally and nationally to ensure this sector receives the attention, support and recognition it deserves.”

Mr Huddleston, who is also MP for Mid Worcestershire, said: “Having holidayed in Hastings with my family before, it was fantastic to return to this beautiful seaside town to discover some of the wonderful tourist attractions on offer to both locals and visitors.

“From the Castle to the Contemporary, the crucial role that the tourism and hospitality sectors play locally is undeniable.

“Alongside my colleague Sally-Ann, it was a pleasure to meet just a few of the people that, following an undeniably tough period due to the pandemic, have shown real resilience in the face adversity and are now once again flinging the doors to their venues wide open.”