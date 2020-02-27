Hastings rough sleeping rate drops by more than 50 per cent

The number of people sleeping rough in Hastings has dropped by more than half in the space of a year, according to the latest government statistics.

Figures released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government today (Thursday, February 27) show the number of people sleeping on the streets of the town dropped from 48, in 2018, to 21 in 2019.

Supplied by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

The decrease of 27 rough sleepers is a reduction of 56 per cent.

Campaign sees Observer join the fight against homelessness

Hastings had the seventh-highest decrease of rough sleepers last year, the statistics show.

The latest figures come a week after Hastings Borough Council defended its strategy to reduce the rate of rough sleeping in the town following criticism from MP Sally-Ann Hart.

Supplied by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

After the Hastings and Rye MP said she was ‘appalled at the lack of action and determination from the leadership of the Labour Council to deal with’ the problem of homelessness in the town, the council said it was making progress and called itself a ‘leader in this field’.

It said the number of people sleeping rough had been halved and another seven housing placements were planned for this week. This further reduction appears to have been included in the government’s latest statistics.

A council spokesman said: “This progress has been made possible by the council investing its own money into services for rough sleepers, including twice-weekly outreach sessions and a specialist housing options officer.”

The council claimed it had been successful in bidding for Rough Sleeping Initiative and Rapid Rehousing Pathway for the last two years because it was ‘a leader in this field’.

The spokesman added: “This funding is achieved on behalf of all the district and borough councils in East Sussex and the county council and brings in a further £1,500,000 for services in East Sussex in 2020/21.

“Getting people off the streets is only the first part of the story. Hastings has the highest number of Housing First placements for former rough sleepers in East Sussex. This approach is recognised as national best practice in providing ongoing support for people with multiple and complex needs. We have also been working to incentivise landlords to provide private rented accommodation for former rough sleepers.”

In Hastings, between January 2019 and January 2020, 79 rough sleepers were accommodated, according to the council, and a further 19 cases at imminent risk of rough sleeping were successfully prevented.

In response to the council’s statement, Sally-Ann Hart added: “It is welcome news that after years of increased numbers of rough sleepers and homelessness in Hastings, we are now seeing a decline in these figures. This is in large part down the focus and attention that central Government has given to areas like Hastings that have particularly suffered with this issue. Most recently the Government has announced nearly a £1million more for Hastings Borough Council to tackle homelessness. This is incredibly welcome news.

“However, we must urge caution with these latest figures. The important part with tackling homelessness is ensuring we provide the security and support that these individuals desperately need. It is no good them ending up in insecure, temporary accommodation with no support just so they are no longer on the streets of Hastings. We must help them with skills, training, employment and long-term housing solutions. Moreover, we must tackle the root causes of homelessness and rough sleeping so that fewer people end up spending nights on the streets of our town.”