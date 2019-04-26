Here are the Green Party candidates standing in Rother council elections

Here is the full list of Green Party candidates, who are standing in the Rother District Council elections, which take place next Thursday (May 2).

Andrew Wedmore (Green) - I lived in this area for nearly 40 years, and my children were educated at local schools. I’ve been a member of Brightling Parish Council since 2011 and chairman since 2013. I have worked to bring high-speed broadband to the area, for better maintenance of local roads, and for the protection of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. I’m a founding member of the Darwell Area Conservation Society, which seeks the protection and enhancement of the locality of the Darwell reservoir and a leading campaigner to stop a waste incinerator being built at Mountfield. As your district council representative, I would seek to protect and promote the interests of the local community, its traditions, and the environment.

Dick Kempson (Green) - There are six good reasons to vote Green: 1) I will listen to local people. 2) The people of Bexhill deserve better. 3) We’re the only party with a sensible plans for a Bexhill Town Council. 4) Green people have principles – I’m dubious about candidates who say they aren’t political. 5) A Green vote is a vote for the future – only the Green Party is serious about tackling climate change. 6) A Green vote can make a difference, increasing transparency and visibility on Rother District Council.

Don Nicholls (Green) - I have been interested in conservation issues all my life and now believe that serious action needs to be taken. I have lived in Hurst Green for over 20 years and work as a lecturer. Aside from green issues I have volunteered in Etchingham and Hurst Green Shops and have taken a keen interest in local issues. As a District Councillor I would listen to people’s concerns and represent them at council meetings.

John Gray (Green) - It‘s sad that no other party seems to care about the air we breathe, the plastic waste in our sea, affordable fossil-free energy or the impact of climate on our planet. In Bexhill this could mean a rise in sea levels of one metre. I believe democracy should come from the bottom up, so I’ve been actively supporting the D4B campaign for a Bexhill Town council.

Mark Todd (Green) - Now I’m retired from a career in engineering and IT, I’ve got the time and energy to devote to improving the lives of people in our unique seaside town and to protecting our environment. Having survived (only just) a motorcycle accident, I’m particularly interested in reducing the obstacles, both bureaucratic and physical, faced by people with physical disabilities.

Nicky Bishop (Green) - I live in Ashburnham village, and have played a very active part in the community here for many years, including: member and chairman of the Parish Council, new village hall steering group, set up and run our village website, organising the monthly pub quiz and annual carol singing tour, helping to organise our annual summer fair, and much more. I am particularly interested in planning matters as well as those issues which specifically affect rural communities, such as insulating older homes, broadband, transport, access to amenities and services, potholes, loneliness and sustainable farming. As district councillor I would work in the best interests of local people, while preserving what is loveliest about our rural communities.

Polly Gray (Green) - Having been a social worker for over 30 years, I’m good at listening, and I know it’s important that ordinary people feel they are being listened to. Old Town needs a new strong voice for local people. If we don’t hold Rother District Council to account, the people of Bexhill will be ignored. As your councillor I will always speak up for people in Old Town & Worsham, whatever their concerns.

