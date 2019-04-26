Here are the Independent candidates standing in Rother council elections

Here is the full list of Independent candidates, who are standing in the Rother District Council elections, which take place next Thursday (May 2).

Ashan Jeeawon (Bexhill St Stephens) More of the same, or time for something different? I am a hardworking, empathetic and energetic Bexhill resident, wanting to give something back to this wonderful town! I don’t believe that national politics has any place in local government which is why I am standing as an Independent. I don’t believe in making empty pledges and promises. What I will offer you is my commitment to act as a bridge between local residents and the council, work hard to improve the area and get your voice heard. Once elected, I will have the opportunity to influence decisions made within Bexhill and wider Rother for the benefit of all.

Bill Bullin (Bexhill Old Town and Worsham) I live, work and shop in Bexhill with my family and extended family. Watching the sun rise from the sea from Galley Hill inspires me despite all our current crises. Bexhill is Rother’s main coastal community and it is our treasure. The blossom in Town Hall Square is similarly inspiring. I am determined to ensure our coastal community does not get marginalised and washed up in top-down policies that destroy genuine community. Let’s enrich Bexhill together through joined-up environmental, housing and socially inclusive policies. Contemporary art at the DP helps me imagine how the past and future can work well together.

Brian Drayson (Bexhill Kewhurst) I am one of two independent candidates standing for election in Kewhurst Ward to ensure that residents’ views are fully considered by RDC before actions are taken on their behalf. While my own decision to stand was prompted by the way in which RDC dealt with the Governance Review I do not intend being a ‘single subject’ councillor. I believe there is no place for political parties in Local Government and the ‘them and us’ attitude they can create. There should be no ‘opposition’ just councillors working together in the interests of all. I hope to be one of them.

Charles Clark (Bexhill Pebsham and St Michaels) I have represented my ward since 1991, and was mayor of bexhill in the year 2000. My passion is always to try and improve the quality of life of my residents, and seek funding to improve recreation and leisure facilities in the ward. The Pebsham community centre is very important to the community and has my full support. I have lived in Pebsham for 46 years, These are very hard times for local councils, and communities will have to support each more than ever before.

Chris Hoggart (Rye and Winchelsea) Chris Hoggart has recently retired after more than 40 years working as a professional environmental scientist. Rather than let this experience go to waste he is keen to use it to help to protect Rye, Winchelsea and the surrounding countryside. He is standing as an independent candidate because he wants to represent people’s views without the need to follow party directions. Chris has never been a member of a political party and has never stood for election before but he says he is doing it now because he loves the area and wants to ensure that it remains a great place to live.

Chris Madeley (Bexhill Old Town and Worsham) I was born and educated in Bexhill and for most of my working life – for over 40 years – I have run my own business in the town. Over the years I have always been actively involved in numerous local organisations including president and secretary of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, chairperson of Bexhill Talking Newspapers, secretary of the Bexhill Hanoverian Group, secretary of Bexhill Floral Group, actively engaged with the Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society and a long-serving member of the general committee of the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital. Until now I have not been involved in local politics, apart from expressing my opinion, but always supportive of the aim for greater governance for Bexhill. Recently, my resolve to support a Town Council for Bexhill, and to monitor the Worsham Farm development, makes me believe that I am best able to serve the community as an elected ward councillor.

Deirdre Earl-Williams (Bexhill Collington) My name is Deirdre Earl-Williams and I am a County Councillor (Bexhill West) and Rother District Councillor for Collington Ward. I have been a Councillor for 19 years, and enjoyed every minute. This commitment is a huge part of my life. I have met many Bexhill residents during my time as mayor of Bexhill, and on a daily basis, helping where possible with various problems. I have always been a strong believer in civic pride, which is why I believe that Bexhill should have a Town Council. Battle and Rye have that privilege, and even though we have half of all of Rother District living in our town, the Conservatives decided that Bexhill should not have the same consideration. If elected I will continue to serve everyone to the best of my ability, regardless of party politics.

Doug Oliver (Bexhill Collington) Born and bred in Bexhill, I left to pursue a career in 1972 but maintained links with the town via family. I returned to live in Bexhill in 2010, joining the Independents 2011. I have never been a member of a national political party and am of a mind that national party politics should not complicate local services and needs as expected by residents. I was elected to RDC in 2014 and have served as an Independent Councillor for Collington since. I have served on Planning/Audit/Overview & Scrutiny/Members Development & Task Group and various Work & Finish Groups. In 2015 with other Independents, I collected a petition of 4,000 signatures to invite RDC to undertake a Community Governance Review seeking greater governance for Bexhill. I am a founder member of Democracy4Bexhill, a community action alliance formed to monitor RDC’s consultation process. D4B created an awareness of the democratic deficit that exists in Bexhill. I would like to see the formation of a consensus of elected councillors working together to better our community without political bias.

Hazel Timpe (Bexhill Sackville) A no-nonsense Lancashire lass with over 40 years civil service, business-to-business and hospitality sector management and ownership experience. Other people have always been at the heart of my own success and I consider listening a vital skill. I have been a volunteer business mentor for the government program NEA (New Enterprise Allowance), which was set up to help the unemployed with any start up business idea and previously was a volunteer and trustee on the Board of the Association of Carers. I am also an approved Prince’s Trust mentor. Before relocating to Bexhill in 2008, I was part of the Staffordshire Moorlands District Council’s Regeneration Task Force.

Ian Jenkins (Brede and Udimore) I have been a District Councillor for 16 years, but felt increasingly that politics was entering local issues. To be elected as an Independent member would allow me to embrace more the community I wish to serve. As a result of boundary changes I am standing in the area where I have lived for nearly ten years, Brede and Udimore. I am an active resident and my experience both locally and nationally stands me in good stead, reinforced by testimonials from organisations and parishes I have served. Please refer to my website, www.ianjenkins.info, for additional information.

Jay Brewerton (Bexhill Pebsham and St Michaels) Most of my family followed services as careers, Police, Army, SAS, Navy, NHS. My family taught me, serving the community you live in is important, consequently I have spent over 25 years volunteering on Local and National Charities, including at Board and Trustee level. I enjoy campaigning for human rights and social justice. I feel local governance should be about local people, not national politics. I am a Pebsham resident of 20+ years, a single mother with disabled children. I am a Director of a local company. I understand the local issues our town and Rother have. I have the skills and aptitude to deliver the positive changes needed. Visit www.jaybrewerton.co.uk for more info.

Jonathan Vine-Hall (Sedlescombe and Westfield) I have lived in Sedlescombe for 16 years and have been a councillor on Sedlescombe Parish Council for nine years and chairman for eight years. In this role I have headed the development of our Neighbourhood Plan which allowed residents to determine where housing development occurs in the village and also ensures the village gets a much larger share of the financial levy placed on developers by the District Council. I have also worked previously for a number of years as a mediator for Hastings and Rother Mediation Service. I am chairman of Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare where I have been a trustee for six years. I live just outside Sedlescombe village and farm the land between Cripps Corner and Brede Lane. My wife and I both love and value the countryside, our rural villages and what makes each one unique. Before moving to Sedlescombe we ran a successful toiletries company, having spent many years in corporate careers.

Kathy Harmer (Bexhill St Marks) I met my husband George in 1998, a born and bred Bexhillian, and moved to the South. I have two wonderful stepsons and a granddaughter. I started my business in Little Common – A Touch of Glamour (wig shop and dress agency) – in 2007 soon after buying a home in Meads Road, to fully embrace the village way of life and be part of the community. I joined the Little Common/Cooden Business Association, going on to chair it for several years. I took a lead on parking issues, and helped organise and chaired a public meeting when threatened with closure of our only bank. I sat on the SPINDAG committee for a year. I am also a committee member of Macmillan Fundraising Bexhill, a role I find very rewarding! I am passionate about community and believe in people before politics. Stuart Earl and I were to stand together in the May elections. He was an amazing gentleman and I am proud to have called him my pal. This will be his true legacy!

Lynn Langlands (Bexhill Kewhurst) I am standing as an Independent candidate for Kewhurst Ward as I believe it is time to break away from party politics as the foundation of local governance, and bring about a new way of collaboratively working with all elected councillors. My prime objective will be to listen and represent all the members of my Ward, while remaining aware of the needs of the wider Rother community. I will be committed to all the tasks in hand, draw on the skills required to make me a good councillor and be honest and transparent to the people I represent. Restoring trust from the electorate is my priority.

Sarah Errington (Bexhill St Marks) Following the death of my friend Stuart Earl and the success of Kathy Harmer in the subsequent by-election, and despite the busy life I lead as a working mum, it is definitely the right time to stand as an Independent candidate. I believe that as a local councillor you should be accountable to the residents of your ward, not to a political party. In simple terms, the colour of your rosette has very little to do with your bin being collected! Rother District Council provides a wealth of information on their website and via Freedom of Information Requests, so I would encourage all Rother residents to take an active part in the decisions that affect, not only their day to day lives but also those of the future generation.

Terry Byrne (Bexhill Sackville) I’m standing as an Independent because I think that party politics lead to a lack of focus on important local issues. If elected I will be happy to work with councillors from any party to achieve the best outcomes for Bexhill. As well as Sackville Ward issues I will be concentrating on the following areas: Investigating ways to provide real affordable housing via self build and community build schemes working with the Community Land Trust. Look for opportunities to provide local sources of energy – solar power, tidal generation, wind turbines, etc. Actively support all initiatives that will improve opportunities for young people in sport, leisure and the workplace. Make sure that the new parking regulations are appropriate for Sackville ward and request any changes proposed by local residents. Campaign for better tourist information points and a dedicated tourist information centre.

