Here’s how every Sussex MPs voted last night on the Brexit deal
Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a heavy defeat last night as her Brexit deal was rejected in the Commons by 432 votes to 202.
However the majority of Sussex MPs voted with the Government, and here is our full breakdown.
1. Sir Peter Bottomley
FOR. Sir Peter Bottomley, Conservative MP for Worthing West voted in favour of the Brexit deal
Haywards Heath
Other 3rd Party
2. Maria Caulfield
AGAINST. Conservative MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield resigned as a vice-chair of the Conservative Party over Theresa May's Chequers deal last year.
atex.scriptmanager
0
3. Nus Ghani
FOR. Wealden MP Nus Ghani is currently a transport minister for the Conservative Government
4. Nick Gibb
FOR: Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP is the Government's schools minister
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
View more