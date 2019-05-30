Historic first as Bexhill’s new mayor elected

History has been made in Bexhill this week with the election of an all female leadership of the Bexhill Charter Trustees.

For the first time in the borough of Bexhill, the mayor, deputy mayor and clerk are all women.

Outgoing mayor Councillor Abul Azad presents certificate to Bexhill Caring Community. Photo by Margaret Garcia

Councillor Kathy Harmer was unanimously voted in as the new mayor during the annual meeting of the Bexhill Charters Trustees at Bexhill Town Hall on Wednesday night (May 29).

She was joined by Cllr Lynn Langlands who will serve as deputy mayor and Lisa Hayward-Bartlett who is the current clerk.

Councillor Harmer nominated the MacMillan fundraising committee Bexhill branch and 1066 Ladies Breast Cancer support group as her charities for the coming year.

As she took her position, Councillor Harmer gave thanks to all who had supported her, including a special mention to former councillor Stuart Earl, a close friend and mentor of hers, who encouraged her to stand.

Councillor Harmer will take over the role from former councillor Abul Azad who presented two cheques each worth £1099.13 to Special Kids and Bexhill Caring Community – the benficiaries of his charity ball.

After stepping down, Mr Azad said: “I feel very grateful to have such a strong community around me who have given me the privilege to attend over 300 events with different groups. I am so lucky to have such a wonderful community to serve our beautiful town of Bexhill as both deputy mayor and mayor for the last two years.

“I have spent many wonderful days meeting our residents, organisations and businesses and representing our town at the events.

“I would like to offer my most sincere thanks to the Bexhill community for all the help and support they have given me throughout my journey as mayor of Bexhill. I would also like to show my appreciation to the Charter Trustees for giving me the honour to serve the community. These memories will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I praise such a wonderful organisation that has a clear vision to help our community. It is a great community that makes Bexhill a lovely town to live in.”

Mr Azad was praised and thanked by the Charter Trustees for the dedication he put into his role.

See more:

Owner of Hastings care home speaks out after fourth fire in a month

Hastings care home fire: what we know so far

Footage shows ongoing fire at derelict Hastings care home