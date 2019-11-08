Incentive scheme for landlords launches in Rother

A new scheme has been launched in Rother to help more people in the district into private rented housing.

Rother Tenant Finder is an incentive scheme which encourages private landlords to rent their properties to people who may require housing.

Landlords are offered a one-off payment and additional support before and throughout the tenancy including free check-in and check-out of tenants, free inventories and safety checks and regular tenancy sustainment visits.

Cllr Charles Clark, Rother District Council cabinet member for housing, welfare and equalities, said: “Demand for affordable housing in Rother is very high and at present there aren’t enough homes for everyone who needs one.

“While we’re working to increase social housing provision, the private sector can play an important role in increasing the availability of affordable homes.

“Private landlords are sometimes reluctant to take tenants from our housing register but we hope the incentives this scheme offers and the ongoing support they receive will provide reassurance.

“Signing up to the scheme will also save landlords money they would otherwise miss out on through lost rent and advertising costs for vacant properties.

“By increasing the number of private rentals available, we can reduce the number of people in temporary accommodation and provide families with good quality, long-term sustainable housing.”

The council is looking for all types of properties. The property must meet the council’s required standards.

An inspection would need to be undertaken by the council before any agreement is signed, a council spokesman said.

Any landlords interested are asked to email tenantfinder@rother.gov.uk, call 07874 395711 or go online at www.rother.gov.uk/tenantfinder.