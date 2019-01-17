Jeremy Corbyn: 'I love Hastings'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was delighted to visit Hastings and present his party's 'vision for the future' as he declared his love for the town.

Mr Corbyn made a speech at St Mary in the Castle today (Thursday, January 17) where he called on Theresa May to take a potential no-deal Brexit 'off the table'.

Leader of Hastings Borough Council and Hastings and Rye parliamentary candidate Peter Chowney with Jeremy Corbyn

Afterwards, he spoke exclusively to the Hastings Observer about his love for the town and his hopes for turning Hastings and Rye into a 'red constituency' after Labour candidate Peter Chowney missed out by just 346 votes in 2017.

When asked for his views on Hastings, Mr Corbyn said: "I love it.

"I've been here many, many times as I explained in my speech. I have been camping up in Battle at various times and cycled all around here. I love cycling all along the front of Bexhill, through here and over to Rye and then right along the coast all the way to Lydd. Beautiful.

"I love it and Hastings has a unique feel about it as a town. I love how you've got the Jerwood, I love the fish museum down there and the park going up the funiculars - I took my family up there one time and we had a fantastic time.

Jeremy Corbyn

"It's a lovely place. I love coming here. I didn't need any persuasion to come to Hastings today at all. I am delighted to come."

Hastings and Rye voted above the national average in favour of Brexit (55 per cent) two and a half years ago and Mr Corbyn, who stopped short of committing Labour to a second referendum or 'people's vote', said the national vote had to be honoured.

He added: "I would say to people that voted leave or remain, you still need a Labour government. You need a Labour government for health, you need a Labour government for housing, you need a Labour government for schools and bring people together.

"I was pointing out the different parts of the country the issues are exactly the same. I don't want people to be divided about how they voted two years ago. We have to have trade with Europe, we have to have protection of rights, we don't want to turn this country into an offshore tax haven so those are the principals behind it.

"There was a referendum here like everywhere else and that was the decision for the people of Hastings. It was a national vote and we've got to abide by that."

Mr Corbyn also discussed what his party, if they got into power, would do with Universal Credit - the benefits system currently controlled by Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd in her role as Work and Pensions Secretary.

He added: "We would halt the roll out of Universal Credit and also end the benefit freeze which is intrinsic from the 2010 budget and that is what's causing the problems.

"Many families are 50 pence a week worse off when they migrate to Universal Credit so we have consistently raised this in Parliament. The government has moved a bit - we forced them to reduce the waiting time before they go on to Universal Credit benefits but we are calling for the halt to all roll outs of Universal Credit and develop a system which makes sure that nobody is worse off. That's not a big ask actually.

"And the stress levels of people going on to Universal Credit because going into debt to migrate onto it and sometimes people then get enticed into payday loans type of debt, loan sharks, and end up deeply in debt as a result of it. And then you add to that, the sanctions regime surrounding benefits and, tragically, people have taken their lives as a result of it.

"It's a cruel system."

