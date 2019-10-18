Little Common cafe’s bid for alcohol licence

A Little Common cafe’s bid to begin serving alcohol is to be decided by Rother councillors next week.

On Tuesday (October 22), a licensing panel of Rother district councillors are to consider a premises application for the Two Tree Cafe in Cooden Beach Road.

As part of the conditions of the licence, the cafe would only be able to serve alcohol with food and only between the hours of 11am and 9pm (6pm on Sundays).

Objections, however, have been raised by a neighbour, who say they are concerned about the potential for noise nuisance as they consider the cafe to have poor sound insulation.

The objector also raised concerns about nuisance from smokers standing outside of the cafe and raised fears about fire safety (although safety concerns these were not backed by the fire service).

In a report to the committee, a council officer said: “The relevant parts of the representation relate to noise emanating from inside the building due to alleged poor sound insulation and noise from patrons outside the premises including nuisance from smoking.

“With respect to fire safety and health and safety at the premises, the fire officer from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the environmental health officer [of] Rother District Council both confirmed they have no safety concerns regarding the licence application or currently at the premises.”