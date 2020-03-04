Little Common development returns for a decision after 12 month deferral

Controversial proposals for a major housing development in Little Common are set to go back before planners next week, after more than a year since last being considered.

Next Thursday (March 12), Rother District Council’s planning committee are set to reconsider an outline application to build up to 160 homes on a greenfield site to the south of Spindlewood Drive.

Site where 160 homes are being proposed off Spindlewood Drive. SUS-161129-151319001

The proposals, which have proven to be highly unpopular with local residents, are recommended for approval subject to a range of conditions, including affordable housing and highways works.

The application itself has a long history, having last been considered by the committee in February 2019. Despite almost three hours of discussion during the meeting, no resolution could be reached, leading to the proposals being referred to full council for a final decision.

However, at that full council meeting, held on March 4 2019, members voted to refer the application back to the planning committee following a further consultation period intended to allow objectors including the Spindlewood Development Action Group (SPINDAG) to submit the new information.

Now 12 months and a council-changing election since, the application is at last set to return to the committee for consideration.

The application remains highly controversial among residents of Bexhill and Little Common, with planners receiving more than 1,500 letters objecting to the proposals, as well as several petitions from a number of different groups.

The most prominent objections were lodged by SPINDAG, with the group submitting two documents of detailed objections , known as the “green pack” and “yellow pack”, in February and June last year.

Both documents lay out a number of reasons the group believes the development should be refused, including transport infrastructure and the potential risks of damage and harm to the natural habitats of protected species.

However, officers say little has changed with the developer’s proposals and are still recommending it be approved subject to conditions being set out in a section 106 agreement.

These conditions would include the provision of at least 30 per cent affordable housing (48 units), highways improvements and surface water flooding management.

Developers would also be required to contribute £50,000 to improve local bus services and around £1.6m to the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

In a report set to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “Since the application was considered by Full Council on March 4 2019, no new information has been submitted by the applicant.

“Having reviewed the information received by SPINDAG and taking account of additional responses from statutory consultees, non-statutory consultees and responses to the public notices, the recommendation remains as per the March 4 2019 full council report.”

For further details see application reference RR/2017/1705/P on the Rother District Council planning website.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service