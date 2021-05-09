Live updates: All Bexhill Town Council results announced
Results from the first Bexhill Town Council election have all been announced today (Sunday, May 9).
The council – also referred to as Bexhill Parish Council – is made up on nine parish wards, with each holding two seats on the council.
Seven of those wards held an election on Thursday (May 6), while the other two: Bexhill Kewhurst and Bexhill St Stephens had councillors duly elected without a contest due to only having two candidates standing in each ward.
As a result, the council already had four members before Thursday’s election: Bryan Clasby (Bexhill Together) and Brian Drayson (Bexhill Together), in Kewhurst; and Ben Izzard (Bexhill Together) and Richard Thomas (Lib Dem) in St Stephens.
All results from the Bexhill Town Council election have now been announced.
The make-up of the 18-seat council is as follows:
Bexhill Together: 10
Bexhill Independents: 7
Liberal Democrats: 1
And by ward, here are your new councillors:
Central: Paul Plim (Bexhill Together) and Viv Taylor-Gee (Bexhill Together)
Collington: Lynn Brailsford (Bexhill Independents) and David Harding (Bexhill Together)
Kewhurst: Bryan Clasby (Bexhill Together) Brian Drayson (Bexhill Together)
Old Town and Worsham; Dan Barfoot (Bexhill Together) and Stuart Wray (Bexhill Independents)
Pebsham and St Michaels: Sharon Blagrove (Bexhill Independents) and Charlie Rustem (Bexhill Independents)
Sackville: Claire Baldry (Bexhill Together) and Elly Gibson (Bexhill Together)
Sidley: Tony Carroll (Bexhill Independents) and Julie Norris (Bexhill Independents)
St Marks: Tim Fenner (Bexhill Together) and Connor Winter (Bexhill Independents)
St Stephens: Ben Izzard (Bexhill Together) and Richard Thomas (Liberal Democrat)
LIVE UPDATES:
12.25 And the final result today is a double win for Bexhill Independents, through Tony Carroll and Julie Norris.
Full results:
Tony Carroll (Bexhill Independents) 739 – Elected
Hannah Corke (Bexhill Together) 346
Julie Norris (Bexhill Independents) 568 – Elected
Jimmy Stanger (Bexhill Together) 322
12.09 In Sackville, the fifth ward to declare, it is a double win for Bexhill Together with Claire Baldry and Elly Gibson winning seats. Bexhill Together candidates have now won more than half (10) of the seats on the council, with just Sidley left to declare.
Full results:
Claire Baldry (Bexhill Together) 972 – Elected
El Huseyin (Bexhill Independents) 455
Elly Gibson (Bexhill Together) 941 – Elected
11.49 The fifth ward to declare is St Marks where Tim Fenner (Bexhill Together) and Connor Winter (Bexhill Independents) have come out on top.
Full results:
Wendy Dash (Lib Dem) 442
Tim Fenner (Bexhill Together) 1,075 – Elected
Nigel Jacklin (The Democratic Network) 111
Connor Winter (Bexhill Independents) 858 – Elected
11.24 The fourth ward (Collington) is a win apiece for Bexhill Independents through Lynn Brailsford and Bexhill Together through David Harding.
Full results:
Lynn Brailsford (Bexhill Independents) 1,216 – Elected
David Harding (Bexhill Together) 973 – Elected
Paul Wilson (Bexhill Independents) 783
11.10 Pebsham and St Michaels is a double win for Bexhill Independents, through Sharon Blagrove and Charlie Rustem.
Full results:
Sharon Blagrove (Bexhill Independents) 605 – Elected
James Cole (Green) 487
Sam Davey (Bexhill Together) 471
Charlie Rustem (Bexhill Independents) 541 – Elected
11.05 And now the second result, from Old Town and Worsham. Bexhill Together and Bexhill Independents have won seats through Dan Barfoot and Stuart Wray respectively.
Full results:
Dan Barfoot (Bexhill Together) 416 – Elected
Vivienne Bond (Lib Dem) 270
John Gray (Green) 339
Stuart Wray (Bexhill Independents) 397 – Elected
11.03 The first result is in, and it comes from Central ward, where John Plim (Bexhill Together) and Viv Taylor-Gee (Bexhill Together) have both been elected.
Full results:
Memish Huseyin (Bexhill Independents) 344
Paul Plim (Bexhill Together) 730 – Elected
Pat Stappleton (Bexhill Independents) 261
Viv Taylor-Gee (Bexhill Together) 746 – Elected
10.30 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Bexhill Town Council election results. We are expecting results later today from the seven wards that held an election (two wards had uncontested elections) and should have updates throughout the day. To refresh yourself, here are all the candidates who stood in this year’s election.