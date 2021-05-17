New Bexhill county councillors ‘determined to make a positive difference’

Bexhill's three new Conservative county councillors celebrate their election

East Sussex County Council elections were held earlier this month, with the Conservatives retaining their majority at County Hall.

Independent Charles Clark was re-elected in Bexhill East, while the town’s other three seats returned Tory county councillors.

Abul Azad was elected in Bexhill North, Ian Hollidge in Bexhill South and Nuala Geary in Bexhill West.

All three are first time county councillors.

In a joint statement, they said: “As your newly elected Conservative team for East Sussex County Council in Bexhill North, South and West we would like to say thank you to all the voters who took part in the recent elections.

“We are delighted that people have placed their faith in us and are determined to make a positive difference throughout the town.

“Bexhill has much that is right; however we have listened to everyone’s comments on what is in need of improvement and urgent attention.

“COVID has shown how we can work together as a country, we intend to now bring that to the county and especially for Bexhill, the third largest town in East Sussex.