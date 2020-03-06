New convenience store planned for Sidley granted alcohol licence

Proposals to open a new convenience store in Sidley have been given the go ahead by a panel of Rother councillors.

On Thursday (March 5), a licensing sub-committee of Rother District Council granted a licence for the sale of alcohol at a yet-to-open Premier Convenience Store in Ninfield Road.

The licence allows the store to sell alcohol for consumption off-premises from 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday. It would also sell groceries.

While approved, the proposals had proven to be controversial with residents, who have raised objections to the licence on the grounds that the sale of alcohol would contribute to crime and disorder in the area.

According to an officer’s report, the council received a total of 32 letters objecting to the scheme, although 11 of these did not include a name or address so would not be considered by the panel.

The council also received a petition opposing the licence but this was received after the deadline for consultations.

Their concerns were not shared by Sussex Police, however, which did not raise any objections to the proposals.

None of the objectors attended the hearing.

Ahead of the hearing, the applicant had offered a number of conditions intended to address concerns around the prevention of crime and disorder.

These included CCTV monitoring at all times and a challenge 25 policy on the sale of alcohol.

Located at 34 to 36 Ninfield Road, the store’s premises are currently vacant having last been occupied by a discount furniture store.

The store would be expected to employ at least four people.