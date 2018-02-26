Parking restrictions to improve safety near Bexhill school

A review of on-street parking in Bexhill has resulted in new restrictions to improve safety at seven different sites across the town.

Proposals were advertised in September last year with 25 objections from 13 addresses, which all agreed to changes but not the solutions proposed.

East Sussex County Council’s Planning Committee voted not to uphold any of the objections on Wednesday February 14.

The two contentious sites were in Birkdale around Little Common School and the junction of Collington Avenue with Westcourt Drive.

Waiting restrictions would be introduced on the northern side of Birkdale near the school and surrounding roads during peak times.

Parking on both sides of the road during pick-off and drop-off times is currently obstructing traffic including buses.

Officers explained that the northern side had been chosen as this would give traffic clear views of children entering and exiting the school.

Meanwhile leaving cars parked on the south side would intentionally restrict visibility for drivers, encouraging slower speeds.

Objectors called for no parking on the south side of the road instead to improve child safety and more restrictions further east along Birkdale.

Meanwhile objectors also called for an extension to the restrictions proposed in Collington Avenue and Westcourt Drive and the surrounding junctions.