Plans for Bexhill new build home dismissed at appeal

In a decision published on Tuesday (January 18), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to an application to build a three-bedroom house to the rear of a property in Wickham Avenue.

Rother District Council had refused the initial application in February last year, on the grounds the building would be “highly intrusive” and cause “significant harm to residential amenity”.

The applicants appealed against this decision, arguing that the district’s shortage of housing meant the proposals should have been approved.

Wickham Avenue

The planning inspector took a different view, however. In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The proposal would harm the character and appearance of the area, the living conditions of neighbouring residents, and would fail to provide appropriate garden space for future residents in conflict with the development plan taken as a whole.

“There are no material considerations, including the [National Planning Policy] Framework, that indicate my decision should be made other than in accordance with the development plan.

“Therefore, for the reasons given, I conclude that the appeal should not succeed.”