Plans to split and extend Bexhill home approved

Proposals to extend and split a property in Bexhill to create two homes have been approved by Rother planners.

At a meeting on Thursday (February 14), Rother District Council planners approved an application to create two semi-detached homes by extending and splitting a single property in Pleyden Rise, Bexhill.

While the application had been recommended for refusal by planning officers due to the size of the proposed building, the committee considered the plans to be acceptable subject to further amendments.

Susan Prochak (Lib Dem. – Salehurst) said: “When we looked at this I couldn’t see a problem because it is on the end.

“As long as the materials match what are already there it would seem to finish off the road quite well.”

Although the committee reached a majority decision to grant planning permission, views were split over the proposals, with a motion to refuse planning permission coming down to a chairman’s deciding vote.

Deirdre Earl-Williams (Association of Independents – Bexhill Collington) said: “I absolutely agree with the recommendation for refusal.

“I thought it was hugely intimidating and very bulky. It is an unattractive design and not very nice for the neighbours either.”

Following further discussion the committee resolved to delegate approval to officers with the understanding that a rear window would be removed from the proposed design.

As a material change the revised design will go back out to public consultation before the delegated approval is granted.

For further details see application number RR/2018/2972/P on the Rother District Council planning website.