Recycling collection changes due in Hastings and Rother

Recycling collections in East Sussex are set for changes later this month.

From June 28, East Sussex residents will no longer be able to recycle Tetra Pak cartons as part of their normal household collections.

At the same time, Hastings, Rother and Wealden residents will no longer be required to separate out glass, mixing it in with the rest of their recycling waste instead.

People living in Eastbourne and Lewes District will not be affected by the change to glass collections, but will be affected by the changes to Tetra Pak collections.

The changes come as Hastings, Rother and Wealden councils move their joint waste collection contract from Biffa, taking over from previous contractor Kier.

While part of the previous joint waste contract, Eastbourne Borough Council is not moving to Biffa. Instead it has opted to set up a Local Authority Controlled Company to run the service on behalf of the council.

Meanwhile East Sussex County Council – the local disposal authority – has appointed Viridor, taking over from current contractor Veolia.

According to the county council, Viridor is unable to recycle Tetra Paks due to the complexity of separating the different materials used in their manufacturing.

All the changes are set to take place on June 28.