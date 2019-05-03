Rother District Council election results: Conservatives lose 12 of 13 Bexhill seats

The Conservatives Party has lost 12 of the 13 seats it held in Bexhill.

At today's Rother District Council Election results, the Independents gained seven seats from the Tories, with Labour gaining three and the Greens and Liberal Democrats one each.

Kathy Harmer and Sarah Jane Errington won in Bexhill St Marks

The Independents also held four of their own seats and filled a vacancy in Bexhill St Marks to become the biggest group to sit on the council in Bexhill with 12 of the 18 seats.

The Conservative Party held onto one seat in Bexhill Sidley where they also lost one to Labour's Sam Coleman.

Elsewhere, the Conservative Party has won six seats in four of the five wards outside Bexhill to declare - Brede and Udimore, Burwash and the Weald, Catsfield and Crowhurst and Eastern Rother.

Liberal Democrat Sue Prochak has defended her seat in Robertsbridge.

