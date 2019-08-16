Some Rother council meetings could be recorded

Rother District Council may be set to begin audio recording its planning meetings in an effort to improve the authority’s transparency and accessibility.

The proposals were discussed by the council’s planning committee on Thursday (August 15), as members considered a number of proposed changes to how it operates.

If approved by councillors in the coming months, the committee could become the first in the authority to keep an official audio record, which would then be published online.

The move comes separately to a more general proposal to begin recording or webcasting all of the authority’s public meetings.

Councillors also considered proposals to set an official cut-off time for submissions to the committee, limit the time ward councillors can speak on applications and make site visits mandatory for voting committee members.

All the proposals were supported by committee members, although opinions were split over making site visits mandatory for those voting on applications.

The proposals are to be further considered by the council’s overview and scrutiny committee in the coming weeks, with its views to go on for discussion by the cabinet before a final recommendation is put to a full council vote.