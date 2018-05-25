‘Such an honour’ for Bexhill’s new mayor

The new mayor of Bexhill said it was an ‘such an honour’ to take on the new role.

Councillor Abul Azad was sworn in as the town’s new mayor on Wednesday evening (May 23).

Afterwards Mr Azad took to Facebook and said: “Being elected as mayor is such an honour for me. I have so many hopes for this coming year.

“We are at the beginning of interesting and exciting times for our beautiful town and surrounding villages.

“I am most looking forward to working in the local community, meeting our residents and businesses and celebrate the diversity of our town. I am confident that with your support we will work together to maintain the identity, character and quality of Bexhill, the town we all love.”

Mr Azad has served as a Bexhill Central ward councillor on Rother District Council since 2015.

In that year, he won the seat with 735 votes to Labour’s 709 – a majority of 26.

The conservative councillor has also formed part of the audit and standards committee, licensing and general purposes committee, member development task group, and the planning committee during his team on the council.

In 2017, Mr Azad served as Bexhill’s deputy mayor.