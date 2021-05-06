Sussex heads to polls for council and PCC elections

Local elections are being held today (Thursday May 6)

All divisions are up for grabs at both East and West Sussex county councils, alongside some seats in Adur, Crawley, Hastings and Worthing alongside a number of by-elections.

Meanwhile the first-ever Bexhill Parish Council election is being held today (Thursday May 6).

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight.

Voters should take a face covering and pen or pencil with them, but there will be spares available if they forget, clean their hands when entering and leaving the polling station and maintain a safe distance from other voters and polling station staff.

There may be queueing at busier times of the day.

We have spoken to the leaders of the main political parties in both East Sussex and West Sussex ahead of the election.

Meanwhile the Sussex PCC candidates standing are: