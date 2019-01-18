Pop into a Hastings or St Leonards Energy Cafe to find out how you can save money on your winter heating bills.

Home owners in Hastings and St Leonards could save hundreds of pounds on their winter gas and electric bills by switching to energy efficient approved suppliers says Citizens Advice 1066.

To mark Big Energy Saving Week (21st - 28th January) Citizens Advice 1066 will host five ‘energy cafés’ at convenient locations in Hastings and St Leonards.

Over complimentary tea and cakes, local people will receive top tips from trained energy experts on switching to the best energy deals helping them to save every penny possible over winter. Advice will include how to qualify for a £140 Warm Home Discount by following a three-step rule - check, switch and save. The Warm Home Discount is time limited so households are encouraged to act as soon as possible.

People will be shown how to check their current tariff and compare it with other suppliers using a price comparison tool, before switching to a cheaper deal if available. They will also be given tips on making sure they’re saving energy in their home.

Tracy Dighton, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice 1066, said: “Checking your energy tariff and switching to a cheaper deal is one of the quickest and easiest ways to cut your bills.

“That’s why it is so important that people get the right advice at the right time so that they have safe, warm homes and cost-effective energy deals over winter. We invite people to our energy cafés over Big Energy Saving Week where we will have a team of experts on hand.

“We will help you make savings from changing energy supplier to insulating your home and advising if you are eligible for the Priority Service Register.

“The £140 Warm Home Discount is time limited with different rules for each energy company so we urge people to act now so they don’t miss out. Just pop in for a cup of tea at our café or simply make an appointment with Citizens Advice 1066 and we will help you.”

Energy cafes will be open and welcome visitors on Monday January 21. from 12.30pm - 3pm; Foodbank Centre, The Hastings Centre, The Ridge;· Greenway nursery, Waterworks Road, Hastings; St Nick’s nursery, St Nicholas Centre, 66 London Road, St Leonard and the FSN Wellbeing Centre, St Nicholas Centre, 66 London Road, St Leonards

The Citizens Advice Bureau at Renaissance House, London Road, St Leonards, will be holding its Energy Cafe on Friday Januaruy 25 from 10am - 3pm.

