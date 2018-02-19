Popular Ale and Arty beer festival is set to make a return next month

Bexhill Rotary Club will be hosting its popular Ale and Arty Beer Festival at the De La Warr Pavilion once again on Friday and Saturday March 16 and 17 .

Entry tickets are already on sale from the De La Warr Pavilion Box Office at £10 per night or £16 for both nights.

People are advised to buy their tickets in advance as last year was a sell out event.

Entry tickets will include a beer glass and programme. Tokens will be available to exchange for the purchase of Beer, Cider and Lager in the auditorium.

Up to 30 real ales and about a dozen ciders as well as a selection of lagers will be on offer.

Most of the beers will be from local brewers including Franklins.

Already booked for Friday night are The 1066 Rocket Men and The Cavaliers who went down very well last year.

Richard Harrison, from Bexhill Rotary, said: “Saturday the 16th will have a St Patricks Day theme and the bands booked so far are The Kavemen and MTVessels so come along and join in the fun. For a very good weekends entertainment look no further and rest assured the proceeds will do local charitable causes no end of good. For example last year £7,000 was raised for the Sara Lee Trust.

“If you are local business person why not sponsor a barrel or advertise your business in the Festival programme which will contain tasting notes on everything on offer .

For more details go to the Rotary or De la Warr website, Rotary’s Facebook page or telephone organiser Perry Puddefoot on 0769 025507.

