Popular Beer Festival at Bexhill will raise funds for local charities

Once again Bexhill Rotary Club in conjunction with the De La Warr Pavilion will be hosting the Ale and Arty Real Ale and Music Festival at the Pavilion on Friday 29th March and Saturday 30th March.

The popular festival, which is now in its sixth year, offers the opportunity for beer lovers to sample a wide variety of ales made by small independent breweries while listening to an exciting line-up of live music.

A wide variety of real ales and ciders will be available for discerning drinkers to sample promise Bexhill Rotary Club.

Previous festivals have seen an emphasis on Sussex brewed beers.

On the Friday night music will be provided by Harry Randle Marsh Band and Mad About Motown.

On the Saturday it’s the turn of The Do Theys and The Chandeliers .

Both sessions start at 7pm and finish at 11pm.

Admission prices are £10 per night or £16 for both evenings.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from the De la Warr Box Office or on each respective night at the door .

Richard Harrison, from Bexhill Rotary Club, said: “Based on previous experience both nights are very popular and advance booking is advised so that customers are not disappointed.

“All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities.”

Bexhill Rotary Club was formed in 1923 and members work hard through the year in the local community to raise funds for good causes.

The club raised more than £4,400 over the Christmas period with store and street collections and supported Bexhill Caring Community.

