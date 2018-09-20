Popular Continental Street Market raises money for charity which helps needy children in Hastings and Rother

The popular Anglo/Continental Street Market in Bexhill last week raised vital funds for a charity which helps children in Hastings and Rother.

The twice-yearly market in Devonshire Road, is organised by Bexhill 100 Motoring Club.

Lynn Brailsford, from the Club, said: “The weather was excellent The street was closed to traffic so shoppers could take their time to enjoy the tempting array of French items on offer as well as many other treats from the UK traders.

“Bexhill 100 Motoring Club and their members work hard as volunteers all weekend from 5am, - 7pm and also provided classic cars at either end of the market for visitors to enjoy.

“I would like to pass grateful thanks on behalf of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club to LAR Traffic Services (formerly Elva Car Recovery) who made sure the road was cleared of illegally parked vehicles Thanks must also go to Keir staff who cleaned and swept the street before and after the market on both days.

“Volunteers from Charity for Kids said they enjoyed a great weekend helping to raise awareness about how they raise funds to provide specialist equipment for children who are in need.

“All profits from this year’s markets will be divided equally between this group and Shining Lights who were also at the market – complete with life-size Father Christmas and the Bexhill 100 Hot Rod Sleigh, fund raising for Bexhill’s Christmas Street lighting.

“We look forward to repeating the two markets next year.”