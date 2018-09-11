Popular continental street market will raise money for Hastings and Rother kid’s charity

People will be able to sample food from France as well as local produce at Bexhill this weekend when an Anglo/Continental Market takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

The street market is hosted by Bexhill 100 Motoring Club and will see Devonshire Road, closed off on Saturday September 15 and Sunday 16.

Lyn Brailsford, from the Bexhill 100 Club, said: “This will be the second market this year and once more people will have an opportunity to enjoy goods that are not usually found in the shops and to sample a taste of France, without the effort of travelling.

“Visitors to the town centre should find a colourful spectacle with stalls lined up on either side of the road, selling a wide range of goods from shoes, handbags and handmade soap to succulent cheeses, freshly made bread, and tasty food.

“The UK traders will be offering a wonderful tempting array of produce, including handmade jewellery, giftware, pottery, jams, chutneys, plants and china.

“Shoppers can take their time to safely savour the atmosphere as the road will be closed to traffic from the junction of Parkhurst Road, through to Marina.

“Bexhill 100 MC members will be marshalling the event, and will also be displaying a number of classic cars for visitors to enjoy at either end of the market.”

Chris Speck, Chairman of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club said: “We are anticipating a bustling and busy weekend, with a great atmosphere and plenty for all to enjoy.”

This event is run on a voluntary basis by members of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, who took over the running of the market for the benefit and enjoyment of the town,.

Profits from the two markets held this year will be shared equally between Shining Lights (for Bexhill’s Christmas lighting) and Charity for Kids Hasting and Rother, which offers help and support for disabled, sick and terminally ill children by providing specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high cost.

For more on Charity for Kids and those it has helped visit the website www.charityforkids.co.uk.

Fore more on Bexhill 100 Motoring Club visit their website at www.bexhill100mc.co.uk.