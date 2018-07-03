Popular R&B and Grime duo coming to the Grand Elektra

On Friday (July 6) the Grand Elektra in Robertson Street, Hastings, hosts the first south coast appearance of R&B and Grime duo Lotto Boyzz.

The boys from Birmingham, made their breakthrough in 2016 and with their2017 hit single No Don, which has racked up millions of streams online.

They describe their sound as ‘wavey, catchy and positive’ and list their influences as Bob Marley, Drake, Skepta, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson.

The first release tickets for the event sold out in just 48 hours but tickets are still available from from skiddle.com/e/13245794 in advance.

The event runs from 10pm to 3am and the minimum age is 18. Tickets are priced £11.25

(£10.00 + bf), or £16.75

(£15.00 + bf) for VIP.