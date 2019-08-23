Positive attitude will help Gullivers Bowls Club in Bexhill

From: Dru Tramaseur, Brassey Road, Bexhill

We read with interest your article ‘Young Gullivers pair create history’ (Bexhill Observer 2nd August).

We would like to offer our congratulations to Brandon Hutchison and Jack Till on their tremendous achievement, and credit must go to the coaching and experience gained at Gullivers Bowls Club in Knole Road, Bexhill for such success.

What a shame, then, that in the same paper (‘Correction to report on Gullivers application’) the chairman of the club, commenting on the planning application to develop the front of the site with blocks of retirement flats, is quoted as saying: “Should the existing buildings deteriorate to the extent the club can no longer operate the alternative might be a derelict site”.

What a negative attitude! With proven success in fostering interest in the game for youngsters, why isn’t the club building on this and applying for grant funding to develop its facilities to benefit all age groups? Other sports clubs seem to have great success in their bidding applications. Doing deals with developers whose only interest is profit is counter productive and is to the detriment of all, genuine sportspersons included. If allowed the proposed development will also harm the town as whole, skewing the age imbalance even further – for the very simple reason that Churchill Retirement Living advertise and sell their flats nationally, not just locally.