Proud of Bexhill, proud of Britain, but are we proud to be European?

A Union Jack (R) flies next to European Union flags in front of the European Commission building as British Prime Minister May is due to meet European Commission President Juncker for a dinner in a bid to unblock Brexit talks ahead of a decisive EU summit this week, in Brussels on October 16, 2017.'EU leaders meeting in Brussels on October 19 and 20 are due to decide whether or not negotiators can move on to discussing post-Brexit trade ties with Britain if "sufficient progress" has been made in divorce talks. The indication from the EU side is that they will postpone their decision to a summit in December as the break-up negotiations are currently deadlocked, particularly over the multi-billion-euro exit bill the EU says Britain must pay.' / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images) NNL-190823-153601001
From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

I have to keep repeating that for your average person Brexit is not about politics or the complex legal arrangements we have with Europe. So what is it about?

One area is personal identity. We can be proud of our town - Bexhill. Proud of our country - England. Proud of being British.

But for many people there is no sense of being proud of being European.

Many people around the world have that larger identity. Those proud of being African. Proud of being American.

They hold it alongside their other smaller identities.

If, quite rightly, we are going to proceed with one person one vote, politicians and commentators need to address the public on Brexit in a way they can actually relate to.

If a person doesn’t hold an identity of being proud of being European, yes they will automatically want to distance themselves by Leaving Europe.

I would suggest turning away from trying to win people to a political side, Leave or Remain, and rather ask the simple question...

Can you be proud of identifying as European?