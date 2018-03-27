Pupils’ cracking Easter egg treat

Pupils and staff at St Mary’s school and college, Wrestwood Road, Bexhill were treated to an Easter Egg each thanks to a kind donation by Bede’s School, Upper Dicker.

St Mary’s was been nominated as Bede’s charity of the academic year and the pupils have been raising money since last September, including a wear your Christmas jumper to school day. They also helped out at the Christmas Fayre.

Prefects at Bede’s asked that every pupil in the school donate an Easter egg to help raise money for St Mary’s and they received an astonishing 1,156 eggs.

A raffle was held and raised hundred pounds for St Mary’s, then 200 eggs were delivered to St Mary’s for each pupil and staff member and the remainder of the eggs are to be given to food banks in Hailsham and Eastbourne.

Wendy Maylam, Fundraising and Marketing Assistant at St Mary’s says pupils and staff were overwhelmed with Bede’s pupils’ generosity and such a kind deed. “We would like to thank Bede’s so much for the eggs and the support they have given and will continue to give over the year,” she said. “We really appreciate the time and effort that has gone into raising money for the pupils here at St Mary’s.”

St Mary’s School and College (part of The Talking Trust) is a children’s charity and receives no grants or donations from Local Government.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Bexhill Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet.

To save money on your Bexhill Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk).