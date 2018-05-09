Pupils unruffled at life experience

King Offa Primary Academy pupils were given the opportunity to observe new life in springtime after receiving a donation of an egg hatching experience.

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes delighted the youngsters at the Bexhill school with the egg hatching experience which lasted 10 days. It began with several pre-incubated eggs arriving at the school. The children from Year 2 viewed the eggs and watched as the ducklings hatched. After hatching, the ducklings were moved to a brooding cage to be kept warm and safe. All pupils involved had the opportunity to hold the ducklings and were educated on the egg hatching process.

King Offa Purple Class Year 2 with the egg hatchery SUS-180905-095505001

As David Wilson Homes builds new life in the community at its nearby Rosewood Park development, it seemed fitting to provide an educational experience for pupils to witness new life growing in Spring.

Cathy Andrews science lead at King Offa Primary Academy said: “Our egg hatching experience was truly unique, and all of the children loved it.

“This was an excellent opportunity to teach the children about the life cycle of a duckling and educate them on a wide range of subjects, such as science, art and numeracy, as well as the different needs that animals have.

“We would like to thank David Wilson Homes for the generous donation.”

Natalie Perry, of David Wilson Homes Kent said: “We are committed to preserving nature and wildlife. This is an invaluable opportunity that educates children in an interactive way and we hope that they remember the lessons they have learned for a long time.”