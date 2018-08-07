Put on your thinking cap and enter charity quiz

Cat lovers are invited to get their thinking caps on and join Bluebell Ridge for some fun at their Summer Quiz Night, Walkers Cocktail Bar, Robertson Street, Hastings

The event will be held on on Wednesday, August 29, 7pm.

There will be fun rounds for everyone, including summer themes. Myra Grove, Centre Manager Bluebell Ridge said: “Our quiz nights are always really good fun.

“Teams of up to six people can enter.

“The winning team will receive summer goodies.

“There will be a raffle and the Brightest Colour Competition - the person wearing the brightest coloured clothing or looking the most summery on the night, wins the prize!”

All profits from the night will go towards helping local rescue cats in need.

Tickets £3 per person, and must be booked in advance. Call 01424 752121, email bluebellridge@outlook.com or visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk

