Put on your thinking caps for hospice quiz

Join the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group for their annual Fun Quiz at the Arthur Easton Centre, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, on Saturday, September 22.

The Hastings and St Leonards Support Group are a dedicated group of volunteers who donate their time and expertise to organise a host a series of events in aid of the Hospice throughout the year. A spokesperson said: “The quiz always has a brilliant atmosphere and teams of four-six people are encouraged to get together and battle it out to become this year’s champions!”

Doors open at 7pm and the quiz starts at 7.30pm

Tickets are £4 per person and include nibbles. Book in advance by calling 01424 431107.

St Michael’s Hospice provide holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement.

The specialist care and clinical teams deliver supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through the 22-bed Hospice, Day Services, Hospice at Home service, Bereavement Support and Hospice Neighbours.

It needs to raise more than £12,000 every day to run the Hospice, and appeals for support in order to continue its vital work.

For more information on the quiz, call Felicity on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com