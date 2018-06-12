Quick thinking Poppy is honoured

Hastings Brownie Poppy Parkinson has been awarded Girlguiding’s Guiding star award.

The award is given to any member of Girlguiding between the ages of 5 and 26 for courage and bravery under duress whilst facing a difficult situation.

Poppy Parkinson 2 SUS-181206-091741001

Poppy, aged 7, received this special award for her actions in August 2017 when whilst staying with her father James he suddenly collapsed.

Poppy used his mobile phone to call an ambulance, which enabled paramedics who attended to resuscitate James and transfer him to the Conquest. Sadly James passed away the following day, but due to Poppy’s actions it gave time for the family to say their final goodbye’s one thing that arose from this was that James was an organ donor at least four people have benefited from this.

Poppy, now 8, was presented her Guiding star award at a special presentation at the Stade Hall on Sunday.Sally Christmas, Girlguiding Regional Commissioner presented Poppy with the award and certificate, Poppy also received a letter of commendation from the Chief Guide. Earlier in the year,Poppy was awarded a public commendation from South East Coast Ambulance service for her actions.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Poppy’s family, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hastings, SECAmb, County Commissioner Linda Dupret and members from Girlguiding Hastings Division.

Guiding spokesman Kevin Harmer said “Poppy is a very brave young lady and an inspiration to Girlguiding.”

This is only the second award of its kind to be presented in the Region in the past three years.

